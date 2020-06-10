The 2020 Design Automation Conference Unveils Keynotes and SKYtalk Speakers

The Annual Event Focused on the Design and Automation of Electronic Circuits and Systems is Now Virtual; Registration is Open

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) returns for its 57th year with an incredible lineup of keynotes and SKYtalks. Founded in 1964, DAC is the longest running and largest event focused on research and technology for the design and automation of electronic circuits and systems. More than 6,000 attendees from academia, research, government, and industry attend the live conference. With DAC 2020 being virtual, conference attendees from all over the globe will have the ability to experience DAC from the comforts of their own environment. Once the program sessions start on July 20, attendees will be able to access the DAC sessions they have registered for on-demand through August 1, 2020. DAC is recognized as the one industry event that attracts the entire system design and development ecosystem. This is due to its decades-long reputation for providing a technically strong research track conference along with an robust exhibition of industry vendors. The virtual DAC experience being held July 20-24, 2020 will offer the same compelling content along with virtual exhibits, specially designed for an optimum digital information and engagement experience.

The keynote and SKYtalk (mini-keynotes) presentations are a focal point at the event. This year’s keynote and SKYtalk speakers are:

Monday, July 20, 9:00 A.M: Semiconductor Technology: A System Perspective

Dr. H. -S. Philip Wong, Vice President, Corporate Research

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited

Tuesday, July 21, 9:00 A.M: RISC-V Revolution and Momentum

Calista Redmond, CEO, RISC-V Foundation

Wednesday, July 22, 9:00 A.M: A Massive Wafer-Scale Supercomputer for Deep Learning Acceleration: A Radically New Paradigm for Deep Learning Acceleration

Andrew Feldman, CEO, Co-founder, Cerebras Systems

Thursday, July 23, 9:00 A.M: New Paradigms for 6G Wireless Communications

Andrea Goldsmith, The Stephen Harris Professor, Stanford University

In addition to the keynotes, DAC 2020 will host inspiring SKYtalk sessions:

Monday, July 20, 12:30 P.M. Succeeding with AI Today and Tomorrow

Toby Cappello, Vice President, Data & AI Expert Labs and Learning, IBM Corp.

Tuesday, July 21, 12:30 P.M. If you want to be rich, get a lot of money: Theory and Systems for Weak Supervision

Chris Re, Assistant Professor, Stanford University

Wednesday, July 22, 12:30 P.M. Design and Manufacturing in 2030

Greg Yeric, Fellow Arm Research, Arm, Ltd.

The DAC 2020 research track program and designer tracks broke records for the total number of paper submissions and accepted papers. DAC 2020 research track experienced an impressive 20.7 percent increase in submissions across the conference topic areas on design, embedded systems and software, autonomous systems, IP, security and machine learning/AI. The AI paper submission increased by 210% in 2020. For reference, in 2018 DAC received 56 submitted AI/ML architecture and system papers for review. That number grew to 92 submitted papers in 2019, and a jaw-dropping 194 submitted papers in 2020.

DAC offers outstanding training, education, exhibits and networking opportunities for hardware and software designers, researchers, software developers, IT engineers and software tool vendors who attend. Registration for DAC is now open.

The traditional I Love DAC free pass is also available for the five day virtual event sponsored by ClioSoft, and Empryean. Registration for I LOVE DAC is open and the pass will include:

4 keynote sessions ​ & 3 SKYtalks

& 3 SKYtalks Tech talks & analyst presentations

RISC-V presentations

Design-on-Cloud presentations

Access to the virtual exhibition

DAC Trivia – play to win prizes

Daily virtual networking happy hour – Monday - Friday

About DAC

The Design Automation Conference (DAC) is recognized as the premier event for the design of electronic circuits and systems, and for electronic design automation (EDA) and silicon solutions. A diverse worldwide community of more than 1,000 organizations attends each year, represented by system designers and architects, logic and circuit designers, validation engineers, CAD managers, senior managers and executives as well as researchers and academicians from leading universities. Close to 60 technical sessions selected by a committee of electronic design experts offer information on recent developments and trends, management practices and new products, methodologies and technologies. A highlight of DAC is its exhibition and suite area, with approximately 200 of the leading and emerging EDA, silicon, and intellectual property (IP) companies and design services providers. The conference is sponsored by the Association for Computing Machinery (ACM), and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and is supported by ACM's Special Interest Group on Design.

