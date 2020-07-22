The 2020 SIA Databook: Your Source for Comprehensive Semiconductor Industry and Market Data Blog: 07/22/20

Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020, 12:00pm

by Falan Yinug, Director, Industry Statistics and Economic Policy

The 2020 SIA Databook is now available! Complete with tons of data on the global semiconductor market, the U.S. semiconductor industry, and the top end markets for semiconductors, the 2020 SIA Databook is your go-to comprehensive resource for all things semiconductors.

The 2020 SIA Databook presents easy-to-understand graphics and tables of the trends in the U.S. semiconductor industry and global markets. Topics include capital and R&D investment, jobs, and productivity. Data is updated through 2019, and most of the data is presented over a 20-year period, which provides a helpful picture of long-term industry and market trends.

The 2020 SIA Databook is an indispensable resource for serious followers of the semiconductor industry and market. For the complete Databook table of contents, please click here (hot link to PDF of table of contents).

To purchase your copy of the 2020 SIA Databook, please go here or contact me directly at fyinug@semiconductors.org.