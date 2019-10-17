The 26th Annual Austin Film Festival to Open with the US Premiere of ‘The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,' and Announced Additional Titles Set to Screen at the Festival

The 26th annual Austin Film Festival (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing writers’ and filmmakers’ contributions to film, television, theatre and new media, announced its Opening Night feature, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, taking place October 24, 2019. Director Ali LeRoi will present the film alongside screenwriter Stanley Kalu. The film is LeRoi’s feature directorial debut, and Kalu’s first produced feature screenplay.

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson follows Tunde Johnson (portrayed by Steven Silver), a gay, black teenager trapped in a time loop that forces him to relive his own brutal murder at the hands of a police officer on duty. LeRoi and Kalu will participate in a post-film Q&A and will also take part in programming at the Writers Conference.

AFF also announces Marquee feature Atlantics, a haunting romance set in Senegal. Atlantics is the feature directorial debut of Mati Diop. The film was awarded the Sutherland Award at the BFI London Film Festival as well as the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival. Atlantics will premiere in theaters November 15, 2019 and on Netflix November 29, 2019.

The Festival’s shorts blocks include stories from diverse voices around the world Wanted: Strong Woman, Black Goat, Robu, The Shabbos Goy, Bye Bye Body, Jane, Femenina, Super Sonic and Digital Series Brothers from the Suburbs.

AFF’s highly competitive and Oscar®-qualifying short film competition has helped boost the career of filmmakers like Jason Reitman and Maggie Carey and led to numerous Academy Award® nominations, including One Small Step, Negative Space, and Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, which took home the Oscar® after premiering at AFF.

