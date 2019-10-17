Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The 26th Annual Austin Film Festival to Open with the US Premiere of ‘The Obituary of Tunde Johnson,' and Announced Additional Titles Set to Screen at the Festival

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/17/2019 | 02:11pm EDT

The 26th annual Austin Film Festival (AFF), the premier film festival recognizing writers’ and filmmakers’ contributions to film, television, theatre and new media, announced its Opening Night feature, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson, taking place October 24, 2019. Director Ali LeRoi will present the film alongside screenwriter Stanley Kalu. The film is LeRoi’s feature directorial debut, and Kalu’s first produced feature screenplay.

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson follows Tunde Johnson (portrayed by Steven Silver), a gay, black teenager trapped in a time loop that forces him to relive his own brutal murder at the hands of a police officer on duty. LeRoi and Kalu will participate in a post-film Q&A and will also take part in programming at the Writers Conference.

AFF also announces Marquee feature Atlantics, a haunting romance set in Senegal. Atlantics is the feature directorial debut of Mati Diop. The film was awarded the Sutherland Award at the BFI London Film Festival as well as the Grand Prix at Cannes Film Festival. Atlantics will premiere in theaters November 15, 2019 and on Netflix November 29, 2019.

The Festival’s shorts blocks include stories from diverse voices around the world Wanted: Strong Woman, Black Goat, Robu, The Shabbos Goy, Bye Bye Body, Jane, Femenina, Super Sonic and Digital Series Brothers from the Suburbs.

AFF’s highly competitive and Oscar®-qualifying short film competition has helped boost the career of filmmakers like Jason Reitman and Maggie Carey and led to numerous Academy Award® nominations, including One Small Step, Negative Space, and Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405, which took home the Oscar® after premiering at AFF.

ABOUT AUSTIN FILM FESTIVAL:

Austin Film Festival (AFF) is a non-profit organization dedicated to furthering the art, craft and business of writers and filmmakers and recognizing their contributions to film, television and new media. AFF is supported in part by the Cultural Arts Division of the City of Austin Economic Development Department and the Texas Commission on the Arts. All attendees and events are based on permitting schedules and are subject to change and/or cancellation without notice. Badges and passes are available for purchase online at www.austinfilmfestival.com or by phone at 1-800-310-FEST. Click here to apply for press credentials.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:59pIPLAYCO : Announces Max Liszkowski to Board of Directors
PU
02:58pUNITED HEALTH FOUNDATION : Partners with Morehouse School of Medicine to Expand Access to Digital Health Technologies for Rural and Underserved Communities
BU
02:57pKBRA Releases Comment – Chicago Public Schools Teachers Begin Strike Action
BU
02:57pDorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Its Third Quarter Distribution
GL
02:55pUpco International Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Financing Subscribed By A US Family Office.
NE
02:54pBEST BUY : leaders gather to prep for holiday season
PU
02:52pBOYD GROUP INCOME FUND : Announces October 2019 Cash Distribution
AQ
02:52pCORBIN ADVISORS : ' 3Q19 Industrial Sentiment Survey Finds Slowing Global Growth and Continued Earnings Deceleration Expected; Lowered 2019 Guides Also Predicted
BU
02:50pDIEBOLD NIXDORF : To Conduct Third Quarter 2019 Investor Call On October 29
PR
02:50pFACEBOOK : Mark Zuckerberg Defends Free Speech Amid Calls for Tighter Controls -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AQUIS EXCHANGE PLC : Britain's finance industry at Brexit crossroads
2APPLE INC. : Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
3ERICSSON AB : ERICSSON : earnings top forecast as 5G takes off
4U.S., Chinese teams working on Phase 1 trade deal Mnuchin
5HENRY SCHEIN, INC. : DRUG FIRMS OFFER TO SETTLE U.S. OPIOID SUITS WITH $50 BILLION PACKAGE: sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group