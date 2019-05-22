Log in
The 26th HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer Opens in July

05/22/2019 | 09:45pm EDT

The 26th HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer will curtain up at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8-11 July 2019. The four-day fair is expected to welcome some 1,000 exhibitors from across the globe, presenting a wide array of spring/summer clothing, designers’ collections, international brands, garment and fabrics, and fashion accessories. As a premier sourcing platform for global buyers, the Hong Kong Fashion Week is also a gateway to vivacious markets of Mainland China and Asia, making it one of the must-attend global events in the fashion industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190522005901/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

Click HERE to Register for Your Free e-Badge

Themed zones return with splendour

The fashion industry has always been fast-paced, and with the adoption of technology, it has the capacity to change even faster and varied in greater extent. The fair has been keeping abreast of the industry pulse to enrich the fair content. The “Fashion Tech” zone is established to cater the industry demand in optimising manufacturing process and business process.

To optimise buyers’ targeted sourcing experience and provide maximum exposure for different fashion sectors, the fair is categorised with different thematic zones. Riding on the success of the debut of “Corporate Fashion and Uniforms” zone last year, the zone will be established again to feature a wide range of professional apparel choices for various industries. And, the still-growing trend to athleisure wear is highlighted in “Fashionable Sportswear” zone for exercise, sports and casual activities.

Other popular zones, including International Emporium de Mode, Fashion Designers’ Showcase, Fashion Gallery Menswear, Womenswear, Infant & Children’s Wear, Fabrics & Yarn, Intimate Wear & Swimwear will return with more product offerings.

Exciting events on the scene

To catch the global buyers’ eyes, an amazing line-up of fashion designers will put on up-and-coming fashion parades during the fair period. Veteran from the renowned international trend forecasting agency Fashion Snoops will present a seminar on Visionary Trends for Autumn Winter 2020/21 for Women’s and Men’s Wear and Accessories, while other industry professionals will share insights on technology on functional apparel, fashion e-tailing and market development. Networking reception in a relaxing ambience will also be arranged for global buyers, exhibitors and industry professionals to exchange opinions and expand business network.

Fair website: hkfashionweekss.hktdc.com


© Business Wire 2019
