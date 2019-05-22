The 26th HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for Spring/Summer Opens in July

The 26th HKTDC Hong Kong Fashion Week for
Spring/Summer will curtain up at the Hong Kong Convention and
Exhibition Centre from 8-11 July 2019. The four-day fair is expected to
welcome some 1,000 exhibitors from across the globe, presenting a wide
array of spring/summer clothing, designers’ collections, international
brands, garment and fabrics, and fashion accessories. As a premier
sourcing platform for global buyers, the Hong Kong Fashion Week is also
a gateway to vivacious markets of Mainland China and Asia, making it one
of the must-attend global events in the fashion industry.
Themed zones return with splendour
The fashion industry has always been fast-paced, and with the adoption
of technology, it has the capacity to change even faster and varied in
greater extent. The fair has been keeping abreast of the industry pulse
to enrich the fair content. The “Fashion Tech” zone is established to
cater the industry demand in optimising manufacturing process and
business process.
To optimise buyers’ targeted sourcing experience and provide maximum
exposure for different fashion sectors, the fair is categorised with
different thematic zones. Riding on the success of the debut of
“Corporate Fashion and Uniforms” zone last year, the zone will be
established again to feature a wide range of professional apparel
choices for various industries. And, the still-growing trend to
athleisure wear is highlighted in “Fashionable Sportswear” zone for
exercise, sports and casual activities.
Other popular zones, including International Emporium de Mode, Fashion
Designers’ Showcase, Fashion Gallery Menswear, Womenswear, Infant &
Children’s Wear, Fabrics & Yarn, Intimate Wear & Swimwear will return
with more product offerings.
Exciting events on the scene
To catch the global buyers’ eyes, an amazing line-up of fashion
designers will put on up-and-coming fashion parades during the fair
period. Veteran from the renowned international trend forecasting agency
Fashion Snoops will present a seminar on Visionary Trends for Autumn
Winter 2020/21 for Women’s and Men’s Wear and Accessories, while
other industry professionals will share insights on technology on
functional apparel, fashion e-tailing and market development. Networking
reception in a relaxing ambience will also be arranged for global
buyers, exhibitors and industry professionals to exchange opinions and
expand business network.
Fair website: hkfashionweekss.hktdc.com
