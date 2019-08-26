The 2nd HK Store of "A Happy Pancake" Finally Opens!!

K11 MUSEA Shop Grand Open on August 26 (Mon) in Hong Kong!

To commemorate the opening, Kyoto “Rich UJI Matcha Mousse Pancake” will be launched.

The second Hong Kong Store of Japan’s famous pancake store “A Happy Pancake” will grandly open on August 26, 2019 (Monday) at K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong.

(A Happy Pancake Hong Kong: http://www.ahappypancake.hk/)

Rich UJI Matcha Mousse Pancake (Photo: Business Wire)

Japan’s Popular Pancake Store opened their second store in Hong Kong

After "A Happy Pancake" setting up the Omotesando shop in November, 2015, it became a popular topic and was featured by lots of TV shows and magazines. It promptly became a shop with long queue. Since then, it has continued to expand to 27 stores, and finally opened its second store in K11 MUSEA, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

The restaurant’s signature dish is still the same as its shop name, “Happy Pancake”. In addition to the sweet pancakes, they also provide meal pancakes for dining.

Rich UJI Matcha Mousse Pancake

To commemorate the opening of K11 MUSEA Shop in Hong Kong, the new menu “Rich UJI Matcha Mousse Pancake” will be launched.

Plenty of high-quality matcha teas from Kyoto Uji are used to bring out the rich matcha flavor, further adding some rich and tasteful mousse on top.

The fluffy pancake matched with thick mousse and crispy walnuts, which lets you enjoy its rich matcha taste.

About K11 MUSEA Shop

Since the opening of 26 stores in Japan, the second store in Hong Kong, “A Happy Pancake K11 MUSEA Shop”, will officially open on August 26 (Monday). The new store is located in the newly opened eye-catching “K11 MUSEA” in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.

The sleek design and décor of the store allows diners to enjoy peace in a relaxing atmosphere.

The store continues using an open kitchen so that diners can see the entire hygienic cooking process.

By letting the diners observe the pancakes carefully baked one by one and then sent to their tables, increasing their appetite for the pancakes.

”A Happy Pancake” The Secret of the Fluffiest Pancake in the World

All pancakes are “Baked-to-order”, ensuring every pancake presented is perfect with its “light texture”. From mixing the batter to decorating the dish with colourful toppings, the whole process takes around 20 minutes. A Happy Pancake is additive-free, no use of any baking powder, but to use its own natural unique way to make the pancakes softer and fluffier. First, the batter will be mixed only when there is an order so as much as fresh air can be trapped inside; second, the baking temperature must be precise - pancake cannot rise at high temperature while it cannot be cooked thoroughly at low heat. Therefore, the temperature needs to be maintained at an optimum level.

[Collaboration]

This time, we invited a young designer, Ms Lara, who is just 14 years old and has worked extensively in the trendy fashion industry, to design the walls of the store.

*Ms Lara’s Profile

Born on June 18, 2005 in Tokyo

Entered British school from 3 years old

Currently studying in Leeds

Fluent in four languages: English, French, Spanish and Japanese

The illustrations and photos posted on the Instagram (@fa_la_lara), which started five years ago, became popular and have over 120,000 followers.

Designer contract with Samantha Thavasa at the age of 12 in 2017

Published works: "Little Lara Land" (2016), Illustrations for 「馬のゴン太の大冒険」(2018)

[New Packaging]

“A Happy Pancake K11 MUSEA Store” offers new packaging and provides take away service for the first time.

A Happy Pancake - Factsheet K11 MUSEA Shop Address : Shop Nos. 233A & K05, K11 Musea, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, H.K. Telephone : +852 2338 4066 Opening Date : August 26, 2019 (Monday) Opening Hours : Opening Date 1pm to 10pm (Last order time 9:15pm) 10am to 10pm (Last order time: 9:15pm) Email : info@ahappypancake.hk Website : www.ahappypancake.hk Facebook : @ahappypancake Instagram : @ahappypancake_hk Capacity : 30 (Non-smoking only) Signature Dish : Happy Pancake HK$80 Average Spending : HK$120 per person Payment Method : Cash, Credit Card (Visa, Master, Union Pay), AliPay

