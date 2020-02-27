Log in
The 2nd Workshop of ASEAN-Japan Energy Efficiency Partnership Programme (AJEEP) Scheme 3

02/27/2020

On 12-14 February 2020, the ASEAN Centre for Energy and the Energy Conservation Centre of Japan (ECCJ) held the 2nd workshop of ASEAN Japan Energy Efficiency Partnership (AJEEP) Scheme 3, with the support of Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI) of Japan, facilitated and supported the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) of Cambodia in Phnom Penh.

The workshop focused on the development of energy efficiency standard and labelling (EE S&L) and energy management system arrangement. The workshop was graciously opened by H.E. Victor Jona, Director General of Energy of MME in the 1st day of the workshop and H.E Ty Narin, Secretary of State of MME in the high-level workshop on the 2nd day.

The AJEEP Scheme 3 is providing a policy consultation support for Cambodia and Lao PDR on Policy Consultation Support for the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Legal and Regulatory Framework Establishment. Cambodia is targeting to launch the Energy Efficiency Label for Air Conditioner by the end of 2020.

Disclaimer

ASEAN Center for Energy published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 04:12:06 UTC
