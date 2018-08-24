Log in
The $3.91Bn Global Market for Eye Testing Equipment to 2025: Analysis by Device, Application, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/24/2018 | 11:29am CEST

The "Eye Testing Equipment Market by Device, Application, and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eye testing equipment market was valued at $2,638 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $3,914 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2025.

Considerable increase in the incidence of eye-associated disorders especially cataract and glaucoma across the globe has played a significant role in driving the growth of eye testing equipment market. Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. This immediate attention is possible only when the patients undergo comprehensive eye examinations wherein eye testing devices are utilized for effective diagnosis.

In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. Whereas, cataract is a condition wherein clouding of the lens occurs resulting in decreased vision, and its incidence has been on the rise over the years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases Across the Globe
  • Increase in the Technological Advancements in the Field of Ophthalmological Diagnostics
  • Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

Restraints

  • Dearth of Skilled Professionals
  • Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low Income Countries

Opportunity

  • Emerging Nations Offer Profitable Opportunities for Eye Testing Equipment Manufacturers

Profiles for:

Key Players

  • Carl Zeiss
  • Metall Zug AG (Haag Streit)
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Nidek Co. Ltd.
  • Escalon
  • Novartis
  • Canon
  • Essilor
  • Heine Optotechnik
  • Luneau Technology

Other Players

  • Heidelberg Engineering GmBH
  • Huvitz
  • BON Optic
  • Reichert Technologies
  • Potec
  • Visionix
  • Tomey Corporation
  • LuxVision

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by Device

Chapter 5: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by Applications

Chapter 6: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by End-User

Chapter 7: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by Region

Chapter 8: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vchtc2/the_3_91bn?w=4


