The $3.91Bn Global Market for Eye Testing Equipment to 2025: Analysis by Device, Application, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global eye testing equipment market was valued at $2,638 million in
2017 and is expected to reach $3,914 million by 2025, registering a CAGR
of 5% from 2018 to 2025.
Considerable increase in the incidence of eye-associated disorders
especially cataract and glaucoma across the globe has played a
significant role in driving the growth of eye testing equipment market.
Immediate treatment of people suffering from glaucoma is essential as
glaucoma in severe cases may result in loss of vision permanently. This
immediate attention is possible only when the patients undergo
comprehensive eye examinations wherein eye testing devices are utilized
for effective diagnosis.
In addition, glaucoma is anticipated to be the leading cause of
blindness among people in the age group of 60 years and above. Whereas,
cataract is a condition wherein clouding of the lens occurs resulting in
decreased vision, and its incidence has been on the rise over the years.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases Across the Globe
-
Increase in the Technological Advancements in the Field of
Ophthalmological Diagnostics
-
Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment
Restraints
-
Dearth of Skilled Professionals
-
Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low Income Countries
Opportunity
-
Emerging Nations Offer Profitable Opportunities for Eye Testing
Equipment Manufacturers
Profiles for:
Key Players
-
Carl Zeiss
-
Metall Zug AG (Haag Streit)
-
Topcon Corporation
-
Nidek Co. Ltd.
-
Escalon
-
Novartis
-
Canon
-
Essilor
-
Heine Optotechnik
-
Luneau Technology
Other Players
-
Heidelberg Engineering GmBH
-
Huvitz
-
BON Optic
-
Reichert Technologies
-
Potec
-
Visionix
-
Tomey Corporation
-
LuxVision
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by Device
Chapter 5: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by Applications
Chapter 6: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by End-User
Chapter 7: Eye Testing Equipment Market, by Region
Chapter 8: Company Profiles
