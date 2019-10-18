Log in
The 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019: Events and Programs News Update

10/18/2019 | 12:29am EDT

The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) will hold the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019 over a period of 12 days from October 24 through November 4. The theme for this year’s show, “OPEN FUTURE,” is not limited to automobiles/motorcycles/commercial vehicles and auto-related displays, but broadens its scope to include innovative developments from other industries. Tokyo Motor Show 2019 will also be more expansive than ever in terms of venue size, taking place at Tokyo Big Sight and in the surrounding Odaiba area to allow more people to experience the exciting new events and programs it will offer.

Summary of New Tokyo Motor Show Events and Programs:

1. Future Expo

At the FUTURE EXPO exhibit, cutting-edge technologies will be featured from roughly 60 corporations and entities, including NTT, Panasonic, NEC, Fujitsu and other member companies of the Olympic and Paralympic Economic Council. The MEGA WEB space will comprise over 90 stations where visitors can enjoy direct encounters with the future!

2. Open Road

The 1.5 km-long “Open Road” walkway will link the Ariake and Aomi areas in the show’s venue. Experience the future with micromobility and personal mobility rides, electric scooters, cart rides that can be enjoyed by kids, and other uncommon types of mobility.

  • Test drives & rides: Micromobility Test Drive, Personal Mobility Test Drive, Electric Scooter Test Drive, Kids’ “Cart Experience”
  • Exhibit: Approximately 70 vehicles representing different types of mobility will be displayed across the Open Road; cool, cute, or unusual, this program has it all.
  • Stage and related events:
    1) FAI Drone Tokyo 2019 Racing & Conference
    Japan’s first drone race approved by the FAI (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale, or International Aviation Federation) will take place at the Tokyo Motor Show. An innovative performance combining a stage event by Hinatazaka46 with e-Sports will provide visitors with a completely new type of entertainment. A collaboration with KDDI will also provide breathtaking 4K videos utilizing 5G technology.
    2) Supercar Collection
    With the cooperation of the Japan SuperCar Association, visitors will be able to view uncommon supercars up close. Supercars, customized cars, and two-wheeled and three-wheeled motorcycles from overseas will also be on display at various locations throughout the show’s venue.

3. e-Motorsports

With the program at MEGA STAGE, visitors will get a chance to experience the driving dynamics of real cars and the excitement of motorsports through various e-Motorsports events. The combination of gaming and reality will be showcased with Gran Turismo SPORT, available exclusively for PlayStation®4 (Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.), and the “FIA Gran Turismo Championship 2019 World Tour Round 5,” a real-world component of the game’s FIA Gran Turismo Championship 2019, will allow visitors to watch the heated battle between top players from around the world up close and experience Gran Turismo SPORT using the same set-up used by the professional e-Motorsports drivers. Other events to be held at this venue include the e-Motorsports “Under-18 Inter-Prefecture Japan Championship” featuring the top drivers under 18 years of age from all around Japan; the Manufacturers’ Championship; and the single-make GR Supra GT Cup.

4. Out of KidZania in TMS2019

In collaboration with KidZania, children will be able to roleplay as employees at car manufacturers, parts manufacturers and mobile communication companies. A “City Where Kids Can Work” will be set up within the Aomi Exhibiton Hall where children will have the opportunity to experience what goes on in automotive maintenance, manufacturing, clay modelling, remote control operation and other car-related jobs. Kids who participate in a KidZania program will receive a coupon at the end which they can exchange for a gift.

For further details on these and other programs at Tokyo Motor Show 2019, please visit the show’s official website @ https://www.tokyo-motorshow.com/en/.


© Business Wire 2019
