The $5.45 Billion Global Automotive Adhesives Market by 2023 - Featuring 3M, H.B. Fuller, BASF, Bayer, ExxonMobil Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global automotive adhesive market is expected to expand at a CAGR of
5.4%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.45 billion by 2023.
The growth of the automotive adhesives market is driven by strong
vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of
automobiles, adoption of smart cars, rise in demand for sports utility
vehicle and crossover utility vehicles.
Moreover, stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions
drives demand for light weighting of vehicles, Improvement in fuel
efficiency of automobiles and providing enhanced performance are key
driving factors behind the advancement of adhesives in the automotive
industry.
Water based adhesives are gaining a distinction in the adhesives market
for being environment friendly. Also, silicone based adhesives are being
developed because of their diverse characteristics in applications.
The changing technology of automotive adhesives means manufacturers must
keep up with the trends in the market. It not only gets affected with
the change in trends of adhesives but also market of automotive industry.
The automotive adhesive market is segmented based on type of resin
(polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, silyl modified polymer,
polyamide and others), technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based,
pressure sensitive), vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial
vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle) and applications (white body, power
train, paint shop).
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the automotive adhesives
industry due to growing demand in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam,
China, Australia and India.
Companies Featured
-
The Dow Chemical Company
-
3M Company
-
H.B. Fuller Company
-
Hunkel
-
Sika AG
-
Bayer
-
BASF
-
Hindustan Adhesives Limited
-
Hexion Specialty Chemicals
-
ExxonMobil Chemical
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Executive Summary
Chapter 2. Automotive Adhesive Market - Market Overview
Chapter 3. North America Automotive Adhesives Market
Chapter 4. Europe Automotive Adhesives Market
Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market
Chapter 6. Latin America Automotive Adhesives Market
Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives Market
Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9. Conclusion
