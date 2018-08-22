The $5.45 Billion Global Automotive Adhesives Market by 2023 - Featuring 3M, H.B. Fuller, BASF, Bayer, ExxonMobil Chemical, The Dow Chemical Company, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Automotive Adhesives Market (2018-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive adhesive market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4%, leading to global revenue of USD 5.45 billion by 2023.

The growth of the automotive adhesives market is driven by strong vehicle sales, technological advancements in manufacturing of automobiles, adoption of smart cars, rise in demand for sports utility vehicle and crossover utility vehicles.

Moreover, stringent regulations concerning carbon dioxide emissions drives demand for light weighting of vehicles, Improvement in fuel efficiency of automobiles and providing enhanced performance are key driving factors behind the advancement of adhesives in the automotive industry.

Water based adhesives are gaining a distinction in the adhesives market for being environment friendly. Also, silicone based adhesives are being developed because of their diverse characteristics in applications.

The changing technology of automotive adhesives means manufacturers must keep up with the trends in the market. It not only gets affected with the change in trends of adhesives but also market of automotive industry.

The automotive adhesive market is segmented based on type of resin (polyurethane, epoxy, acrylic, silicone, silyl modified polymer, polyamide and others), technology (hot melt, water based, solvent based, pressure sensitive), vehicle (passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, heavy commercial vehicle) and applications (white body, power train, paint shop).

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the automotive adhesives industry due to growing demand in South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Vietnam, China, Australia and India.

Companies Featured

The Dow Chemical Company

3M Company

H.B. Fuller Company

Hunkel

Sika AG

Bayer

BASF

Hindustan Adhesives Limited

Hexion Specialty Chemicals

ExxonMobil Chemical

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Automotive Adhesive Market - Market Overview

Chapter 3. North America Automotive Adhesives Market

Chapter 4. Europe Automotive Adhesives Market

Chapter 5. Asia-Pacific Automotive Adhesives Market

Chapter 6. Latin America Automotive Adhesives Market

Chapter 7. The Middle East and Africa Automotive Adhesives Market

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9. Conclusion

