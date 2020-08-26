The 52nd ASEAN Economic Ministers' (AEM) Meeting

-
The 52nd Meeting of the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) was held virtually on 25 August 2020. It was chaired by H.E. Tran Tuan Anh, Minister of Industry and Trade of Viet Nam. The 52nd AEM was preceded by a preparatory meeting of the ASEAN Senior Economic Officials (SEOM). The AEM also held joint meetings with the 34th ASEAN Free Trade Area (AFTA) Council and the 23rd ASEAN Investment Area (AIA) Council.
