The 5G Market in Latin America - A $6.37 Billion Opportunity by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 121% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Latin
America 5G Market (2018-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Latin America 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall
compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 121% and will be worth of 6.37 Bn
by 2025.
Mobile communication in Latin America is showing rapid expansion because
of the growing use of smartphones, extensive use of data-intensive
applications over the internet, such as video and social media, that are
expected to expand the domination of mobile broadband.
The Latin America 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections
and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per
user, and 5G data traffic for each category.
In Latin America, SIM cellular connections make up almost 99% of the
market, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to show a
growth rate of 185% during the forecasted period.
For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is
expected to be around 16GB from the time period 2020 to 2022 hence forth
we have presumed fixed usage.
On the other hand, for SIM M2M cellular connections, 5G data usage per
month per user will be close to 1.9GB by 2019 and is expected to expand
at an increasing rate.
Key Growth Factors
-
The major growth factors of the Latin America 5G market are continuous
evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security
and openness of mobile networks
-
By 2020, the smartphone adoption rate will be 71%, and 79% of mobile
connections will be mobile broadband
Threats
-
The current investments in 4G networks will restrain the large scale
build out of 5G in Latin America
-
Latin America has slow regulatory agencies to meet the spectrum
allocation required to support the growing demand of connective devices
Companies Featured
-
America Movil
-
Oi SA
-
Telefonica Brasil
-
Tim Participacoes
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: Latin America 5G Market
Chapter 3: Latin America 5G Market - SIM Cellular Connections
Chapter 4: Latin America 5G Market - SIM M2M Cellular Connections
Chapter 5: Latin America 5G Market - by Countries
Chapter 6: LATAM 5G Market - Applications (Internet of Things, Robotics
& Automation, Virtual Reality, Others)
Chapter 7: 5G LATAM Landscape - Company Overview
Chapter 8: 5G - The Road Ahead
Chapter 9: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vkn95g/the_5g_market_in?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180816005484/en/