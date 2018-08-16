Log in
The 5G Market in Latin America - A $6.37 Billion Opportunity by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 121% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/16/2018 | 05:48pm CEST

The "Latin America 5G Market (2018-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Latin America 5G market is anticipated to expand at an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 121% and will be worth of 6.37 Bn by 2025.

Mobile communication in Latin America is showing rapid expansion because of the growing use of smartphones, extensive use of data-intensive applications over the internet, such as video and social media, that are expected to expand the domination of mobile broadband.

The Latin America 5G market is classified into SIM cellular connections and SIM M2M cellular connections. This is further divided into data per user, and 5G data traffic for each category.

In Latin America, SIM cellular connections make up almost 99% of the market, whereas SIM M2M cellular connections are anticipated to show a growth rate of 185% during the forecasted period.

For SIM cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user is expected to be around 16GB from the time period 2020 to 2022 hence forth we have presumed fixed usage.

On the other hand, for SIM M2M cellular connections, 5G data usage per month per user will be close to 1.9GB by 2019 and is expected to expand at an increasing rate.

Key Growth Factors

  • The major growth factors of the Latin America 5G market are continuous evolution towards enhanced bandwidth, lower latency, enhanced security and openness of mobile networks
  • By 2020, the smartphone adoption rate will be 71%, and 79% of mobile connections will be mobile broadband

Threats

  • The current investments in 4G networks will restrain the large scale build out of 5G in Latin America
  • Latin America has slow regulatory agencies to meet the spectrum allocation required to support the growing demand of connective devices

Companies Featured

  • America Movil
  • Oi SA
  • Telefonica Brasil
  • Tim Participacoes

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: Latin America 5G Market

Chapter 3: Latin America 5G Market - SIM Cellular Connections

Chapter 4: Latin America 5G Market - SIM M2M Cellular Connections

Chapter 5: Latin America 5G Market - by Countries

Chapter 6: LATAM 5G Market - Applications (Internet of Things, Robotics & Automation, Virtual Reality, Others)

Chapter 7: 5G LATAM Landscape - Company Overview

Chapter 8: 5G - The Road Ahead

Chapter 9: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vkn95g/the_5g_market_in?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
