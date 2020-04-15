Log in
 The A.I. Temperature Scanner Firetinas Helps 31 Chinese Schools Reopen After COVID-19

04/15/2020 | 09:32pm EDT

After two months of the closing of Chinese schools against COVID-19, Wenhe Primary school is one of the first 31 primary schools reopens. To prevent a student from potential contagion, Wenhe Primary School equipped a few A.I. thermal scanners Firetinas at the entrance of the school to passively measure its 3000 students' body temperature.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005821/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The Firetinas is the first A.I. embedded thermal scanner in the world developed by scientist graduated from Cambridge University, UK. The system supported by an NPU calculating 3 trillion times per second scan 30 body temperature every 0.1 seconds. With the bespoke algorithm, Firetinas also recognizes the mask on/off status and reminds people without a mask to keep it on.

The team of Golden Eye Firetinas develops the first infrared distance compensation algorithm and dual black body calibration to maintain 0.3temperature accuracy.

Firetinas is now the easiest to use A.I. thermal temperature system supporting 10 languages. Integrates 6-cores CPU, 4-cores GPU, and 4G/wifi connection, FIretinas is operated automatically once power connected. Users may set up in 30 seconds without tech support.

FIretinas is widely used in Chinese hospitals, schools, train stations, and airports. Firetinas also received orders and inquiries from the US, Australia, Iran, Africa, and Europe. Firetinas is now seeking global partners to share the Chinese anti-COVID-19 experience for the rest of the world.

FIretinas is also launching its first UV disinfection robot Vforvictory. The 185nm UV Vforvictory generates O3 killing 99.9% COVID-19 virus in 200sqf in 30 mins operation.


© Business Wire 2020
