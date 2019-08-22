Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The ACGME Releases 'CLER National Report of Findings 2019: Initial Visits to Sponsoring Institutions With 2 or Fewer Core Residency Programs'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 12:18pm EDT

CHICAGO, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ACGME today released the CLER National Report of Findings 2019: Initial Visits to Sponsoring Institutions With 2 or Fewer Core Residency Programs. This special report, produced by the ACGME's Clinical Learning Environment Review (CLER) Program, includes initial findings on 270 clinical learning environments of the nation's smaller Sponsoring Institutions, or those with two or fewer core residency programs. The clinical learning environments featured in this report represent an important segment of the graduate medical education (GME) community, as they often serve the nation's most vulnerable rural and intercity patient populations.

(PRNewsfoto/ACGME)

"With the publication of this initial report of CLER findings focusing on smaller institutions, the ACGME and its Board of Directors, the GME community, and the public have a way of better understanding and improving our nation's clinical learning environments," said ACGME President and CEO Thomas J. Nasca, MD, MACP, in his introduction to the report.

One of the biggest lessons learned through these visits to the smaller Sponsoring Institutions is that, overall, clinical learning environments are largely facing the same issues, regardless of size, setting, and other features. As in the 2016 and 2018 CLER National Reports on larger Sponsoring Institutions with more than two core programs, this special report reveals variability across the six CLER Focus Areas of patient safety; health care quality (including health care disparities); care transitions; supervision; fatigue management, mitigation, and duty hours; and professionalism. For example, resident and fellow recognition and reporting of patient safety events into the clinical site's patient safety event reporting system varied. In addition, clinical learning environments, regardless of size, appear to have similar challenges with regard to GME engagement in transitions of care and professionalism.

View the CLER National Report of Findings 2019.

The ACGME is a private, non-profit, professional organization responsible for the accreditation of approximately 11,700 residency and fellowship programs and the approximately 850 institutions that sponsor these programs in the United States. Residency and fellowship programs educate approximately 140,500 resident and fellow physicians in 181 specialties and subspecialties. The ACGME's mission is to improve health care and population health by assessing and advancing the quality of resident physicians' education through accreditation.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-acgme-releases-cler-national-report-of-findings-2019-initial-visits-to-sponsoring-institutions-with-2-or-fewer-core-residency-programs-300905975.html

SOURCE Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:34p‘Robust American Love' Exhibit To Be Unveiled At BlackBook Presents Commemorating Walt Whitman's 200th Anniversary
GL
12:33pCSX : Unveils New Commemorative Pride in Service Locomotive
PU
12:31pCOMCAST SPOTLIGHT : Hires Melanie Hamilton to Oversee National Sales
BU
12:30pConcordia University-Portland to Open Nursing Innovation Center
GL
12:30p2019 State of DevOps Report Released; Research Links Fast, Reliable Software Delivery to Business Transformation
GL
12:28pMUTUALFIRST FINANCIAL, INC. : Declares Cash Dividend
PR
12:28pESKATON : Earns Ranking in National Top 50 "Best Workplaces for Aging Services" by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE Magazine
PR
12:26pLOGICALIS : Leads Network Transformation for Desert Radiology
PR
12:26pTOTAL :  Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares
BU
12:25pArch Scientists Publish Data on the Mechanism of Action and Efficacy of Lead Drug Candidate Metablok in the Prevention of Inflammation and Organ Damage
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group