The ADVERTISING Club of New York Appoints Lee Nadler as New Board Chair at 123rd Anniversary Celebration

NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADVERTISING Club of New York, the industry's leading professional organization representing the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries, announced today the appointment of Lee Nadler, Founder & President, Sherpa Marketing as the Club’s new Board Chair and welcomed three new board members to the Board of Directors at its 123rd Anniversary Celebration and Annual Meeting of Members.



The event took place July 31 aboard the Atlantica at Chelsea Piers, where exiting Board Chair Mari Kim Novak, Marketing Technology Consultant, and Gina Grillo, President and CEO of The ADVERTISING Club of New York and the International ANDY Awards, honored Nadler and the new board members and also recognized the recipients of the President’s Awards and the Rising Star Award.

With his appointment, Mr. Nadler comes full circle, as the Club has been part of his professional journey since he joined the organization as a Young Pro over 25 years ago. Nadler’s journey within the Club exemplifies the impact the Club can have on one’s career as well as the opportunity members have to give back to the industry through leadership, mentoring, educational initiatives, and more.

“The Ad Club is so fortunate to have Lee amongst our ranks, as with his many career accomplishments, he is the ultimate representation of the Club’s commitment to professional growth for all of our members,” said Grillo. “His passion for public service has already had a positive impact on the Club, as well as the advertising industry at large, and we look forward to seeing what he can accomplish in the next two years as Board Chair.”

Like the Ad Club, which serves constituents across media, agencies, ad tech, consultants and client brands, Nadler’s career path has taken him across the ad/marketing ecosystem, with experiences ranging from agency (K&B, Digital Pulp) to media/ad tech (DoubleClick) to consultancy (Sherpa Marketing) to client brand (BMW/MINI).

“The ADVERTISING Club has been a common thread throughout my career,” said Nadler. “My role as Board Chair is the ultimate opportunity to give back to an organization which has been a true home to me, move the industry forward and to inspire the next generation.”

Also celebrated at the annual event was the induction of the Club’s 2019-2020 Board of Directors: Cheryl Guerin, EVP, North America Marketing and Communications, Mastercard, Cheryl Overton, President, Egami Group, and Elizabeth Windram, VP, Marketing, JetBlue Airways. The event honored retiring members with the Retiring Board Member Awards. Winners include: Colleen DeCourcy For Dedication and Service Since 2015, Brad Jakeman For Dedication and Service Since 2007, and Danielle Koffer For Dedication and Service Since 2017.

Additionally, The Ad Club recognized the recipients of the 2019 President’s Award, which is granted to individuals who have demonstrated an outstanding volunteerism and commitment to the Club. This year’s recipients include: Melissa Kaylor, Global Industry Development Lead, Verizon Media; Alan Schanzer, SVP, Agency and Advertiser Development, Pandora; Aaron Griffiths, Global Creative Lead, Facebook; Valerie Graves Bessent, Author & Advertising Executive; and Christine Herro Account Manager, ImageThink.

In addition, Regina Guinto, Director of Creative Strategy, Jun Group, was presented with the 2019 Rising Star Award, which recognizes rising a young professional that embodies the spirit of the organization.

“Members who receive our annual awards showcase outstanding commitment and passion to the organization, strengthen it, and lead by example for its ongoing growth and progression,” added Grillo. “By honoring these individuals, the Club continues its dedication to uniting professionals around shared experiences and encouraging the exchange of ideas for best practices. We’re proud to recognize this year’s honorees for the important role they play both within the Club and in the greater industry.”

About The ADVERTISING Club of New York

The ADVERTISING Club of New York is a non-profit organization for corporate and individual members in the advertising, media, marketing and ad-tech industries. They provide education and networking opportunities to enhance professional development, expose members to innovation and technology, and provide access to influencers/companies across the entire advertising ecosystem, from agencies to clients. In addition to The Club’s #ImPART ground-breaking diversity programs, they also oversee The International ANDY awards.

