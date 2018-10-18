The ATM Industry Association Launches Next Gen ATM Architecture to Inspire a New Generation of Consumers

ATMIA today launched the next gen API App model for ATMs which has been developed for an industry with over 3.2 million ATMs by a Consortium made up of over 180 companies across the world.

At exactly 8.30 a.m. Mike Lee, CEO of ATMIA, popped the champagne at the official launch and declared the next generation ATM architecture designed by the Consortium “open for global business.”

Since 2016, the founding companies of the Consortium have been defining a vision for the future of ATMs, producing a detailed architectural blueprint for the API App model which will enable consumers to transact at ATMs for cash and value-added services via their mobile devices.

“The Consortium for Next Generation ATMs has carried out and completed the largest future-proofing exercise undertaken by the ATM industry in living memory,” Lee said. “Why not connect millions of ATMs in great locations to billions of mobile phones and see what happens?”

ATMIA, which project-manages the Consortium, has found throughout the future-proofing project that an unprecedented level of consensus been evident between major vendors, ATM operators, suppliers and solution providers about the way forward for global industry.

As a Next Gen ATM Champion, Renovite Technologies’ chief operating officer, Jim Tomaney, commented: “We are hugely excited about the launch of ATMIA’s Consortium for Next Gen ATMs. People are crying out for innovative ATM functionality that reflects the advances in payments technology we are seeing elsewhere, from new money management choices to alternative contactless options. This is the start of something genuinely exciting for the ATM sector and we are delighted to be part of it.”

"We deeply appreciate the industry consensus that has been reached in the Next Generation ATM Consortium,” said Wolfgang Braunwieser of Salzburger Banken Software in Austria. “The results open the path to flexible and reliable ATM networks fully integrated in the digitized world. SBS has already started to follow the guidelines!"

A toolkit for Consortium stakeholders includes:

A business case tool, including downloadable spreadsheets prepopulated by data and formulae, which measures the economic gains possible after investing in the new architecture to prove to the company’s Chief Financial Officer that there will be a superior Return on Investment

Customer Education Security Best Practices for Customer Owned Devices

Ecosystem security best practices for the new API App model for ATMs

A set of Business Value Propositions for each sector of the industry

A Next Gen ATM User Interface Guidebook

Value-added ATM services for next gen ATMs

A technical next gen standards roadmap and implementation model

A research paper describing how to combine the migration to next gen architecture with the migration to W10 operating systems

“This project is all about keeping ATM technology relevant for the whole world for another generation,” Lee concluded. “Let the investments roll in!”

Next Gen ATM Champions, NCR, also praised the importance of the project. Frank Gauld, VP & GM, Banking Solutions at NCR said: “We’re thrilled to join this consortium and signal our commitment to simplifying the next generation of ATM technology and service models, and to drive a truly digital-first banking experience. The ATM network has grown increasingly complex. and it’s our job to create meaningful change that makes ATM technology easier to own and operate, and more supportive of the digital-first consumer.”

Rick Anderson, Worldwide Delivery Director for Industrial Wind River Systems, hailed the Consortium’s achievements. “Experience has shown that open source solutions can revolutionize an industry (look at what happened to mobile phones). Congratulations to the ATMIA for this ground-breaking work which can really ignite innovation in the ATM over the next five years.”

For more information, please visit the next gen portal - https://www.atmia.com/connections/committees/consortium-for-next-gen-atms/ or speak directly to Mike Lee at mike@atmia.com.

ABOUT ATMIA — ATMIA is the leading non-profit trade association representing the entire global ATM industry. ATMIA serves more than 10,000 members from over 650 participating companies in 65 countries spanning the whole ATM ecosphere, including financial institutions, independent ATM deployers, equipment manufacturers, processors and a plethora of ATM service and value-added solution providers. ATMIA provides education, advocacy and connections to help its members keep abreast of industry news and developments; increase knowledge and professionalism; improve operational efficiencies; understand and influence regulatory processes; participate in the local, regional and global ATM community; and forge new relationships to advance their businesses. Founded in 1997, ATMIA has active chapters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Asia, Africa, India and the Middle East focusing on the unique needs and issues of each region. For more information, please visit www.atmia.com. Follow ATMIA: LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005016/en/