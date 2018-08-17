The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report Outlook to 2024: Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) in US$ Thousand.

The global market is analyzed by the following Service Models:

Managed Services

Hosted Services

The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:

Brivo Inc. (USA)

Centrify Corporation (USA)

Cloudastructure Inc. (USA)

Datawatch Systems Inc. (USA)

Digital Hands (USA)

Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)

Feenics (Canada)

Fleming Companies (USA)

Forcefield Systems Inc. (Canada)

Gemalto N.V (Netherlands)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)

Kastle Systems (USA)

Kisi Inc. (USA)

M3T Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Spica International d.o.o. (Slovenia)

Symantec Corporation (USA)

Vanderbilt Industries GmbH (Germany)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

The Ever-Present Need for Access Control Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of ACaaS

Omnipresence of Crime Both Physical & Virtual Drive the Importance of Physical & Logical Access Control Systems

The Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services

Outsourcing Access Control Functions Becomes the Order of the Day

Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy

Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services

Cloud Based ACaaS - The Way of the Future

ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants

Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Physical ACaaS

and more...



3. Service Overview

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Focus on Select Players

4.2 Service Innovations/Introductions

4.3 Recent Industry Activity

5. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)

The United States (35)

Canada (6)

Europe (8) France (1) Germany (1) The United Kingdom (2) Rest of Europe (4)

Middle East (1)

