The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report Outlook to 2024: Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Access
Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Strategic Business Report"
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada,
Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through
2024. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Access Control as a
Service (ACaaS) in US$ Thousand.
The global market is analyzed by the following Service Models:
-
Managed Services
-
Hosted Services
The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche
players such as:
-
Brivo Inc. (USA)
-
Centrify Corporation (USA)
-
Cloudastructure Inc. (USA)
-
Datawatch Systems Inc. (USA)
-
Digital Hands (USA)
-
Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)
-
Feenics (Canada)
-
Fleming Companies (USA)
-
Forcefield Systems Inc. (Canada)
-
Gemalto N.V (Netherlands)
-
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
-
IBM Corporation (USA)
-
Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)
-
Kastle Systems (USA)
-
Kisi Inc. (USA)
-
M3T Corporation (USA)
-
Microsoft Corporation (USA)
-
Oracle Corporation (USA)
-
Spica International d.o.o. (Slovenia)
-
Symantec Corporation (USA)
-
Vanderbilt Industries GmbH (Germany)
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions
2. Industry Overview
-
The Ever-Present Need for Access Control Provides the Cornerstone for
the Growth of ACaaS
-
Omnipresence of Crime Both Physical & Virtual Drive the Importance of
Physical & Logical Access Control Systems
-
The Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors the
Potential In-Store for Access Control Services
-
Outsourcing Access Control Functions Becomes the Order of the Day
-
Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing
Strategy
-
Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
-
Cloud Based ACaaS - The Way of the Future
-
ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain
Participants
-
Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Physical ACaaS
-
and more...
3. Service Overview
4. Competitive Landscape
4.1 Focus on Select Players
4.2 Service Innovations/Introductions
4.3 Recent Industry Activity
5. Global Market Perspective
Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries -
50)
-
The United States (35)
-
Canada (6)
-
Europe (8)
-
France (1)
-
Germany (1)
-
The United Kingdom (2)
-
Rest of Europe (4)
-
Middle East (1)
