The Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Market 2018 - Global Strategic Business Report Outlook to 2024: Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/17/2018 | 01:33pm CEST

The "Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2024. The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) in US$ Thousand.

The global market is analyzed by the following Service Models:

  • Managed Services
  • Hosted Services

The report profiles 49 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Brivo Inc. (USA)
  • Centrify Corporation (USA)
  • Cloudastructure Inc. (USA)
  • Datawatch Systems Inc. (USA)
  • Digital Hands (USA)
  • Dormakaba Group (Switzerland)
  • Feenics (Canada)
  • Fleming Companies (USA)
  • Forcefield Systems Inc. (Canada)
  • Gemalto N.V (Netherlands)
  • Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
  • IBM Corporation (USA)
  • Johnson Controls Inc. (USA)
  • Kastle Systems (USA)
  • Kisi Inc. (USA)
  • M3T Corporation (USA)
  • Microsoft Corporation (USA)
  • Oracle Corporation (USA)
  • Spica International d.o.o. (Slovenia)
  • Symantec Corporation (USA)
  • Vanderbilt Industries GmbH (Germany)

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction, Methodology & Product Definitions

2. Industry Overview

  • The Ever-Present Need for Access Control Provides the Cornerstone for the Growth of ACaaS
  • Omnipresence of Crime Both Physical & Virtual Drive the Importance of Physical & Logical Access Control Systems
  • The Rise & Proliferation of Electronic Access Control Mirrors the Potential In-Store for Access Control Services
  • Outsourcing Access Control Functions Becomes the Order of the Day
  • Outsourcing Through Managed Services: The Most Popular Outsourcing Strategy
  • Cloud Hosted Services Takes Over Traditional Hosted Services
  • Cloud Based ACaaS - The Way of the Future
  • ACaaS Provides New Revenue Opportunities for All Value Chain Participants
  • Recovery in Construction Activity Spurs Demand for Physical ACaaS
  • and more...

3. Service Overview

4. Competitive Landscape

4.1 Focus on Select Players

4.2 Service Innovations/Introductions

4.3 Recent Industry Activity

5. Global Market Perspective

Total Companies Profiled: 49 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 50)

  • The United States (35)
  • Canada (6)
  • Europe (8)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (1)
    • The United Kingdom (2)
    • Rest of Europe (4)
  • Middle East (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6bcr99/the_access?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
