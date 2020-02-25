The Achieve Institute : Expands its Leadership Team by Appointing Chris Baron as Chief Operating Officer

Chris brings over 25 years of industry experience in the Philadelphia region and will focus on continuing to drive growth for the organization

Today, The Achieve Institute, an organizational tool that provides a systematic approach to accomplishing consistently higher levels of performance, announced the appointment of Christine ‘Chris’ Baron to Chief Operating Officer. In her role, Chris is responsible for driving the strategy behind Achieve’s end to end system which helps shape and develop culture which drives innovation, peak performance and business outcomes by investing in their most valuable asset: their people. She is also tasked with managing the firm’s strategic operations and the delivery of Achieve’s coaching and consulting offerings to Fortune 500 clients.

Chris joins The Achieve Institute after 25 years of demonstrated leadership in senior management positions including President of the Midwest Area for Verizon Wireless where she was responsible for sales, operations, service delivery, and transformation. Chris sits on the board of the Philadelphia Police Athletic league and has held multiple board seats in the public sector. She was awarded Philadelphia Citizen of the Year by PAL; recognized as a Woman of Distinction by Philadelphia Business Journal as well as the Citizen of the Year by the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Philadelphia.

Chris will work directly with Mark Cunningham, President, and CEO of The Achieve Institute who founded Achieve during his years as a decathlete. Mark’s training, focus, and commitment to excellence led him to uncover universal truths about human performance that were directly transferable to the business world.

“Chris will play a pivotal role in activating The Achieve Institute’s go-to-market strategy with a specific focus on growing our base of clients looking to expand their staff’s capacity,” Mark Cunningham said. “Her experience in delivering profitable growth as well as her broad-based operational expertise will be critical to helping us capture new opportunities."

“My relationship with Achieve spans more than a decade,” said Chris Baron. “I am excited to work with Mark and the leadership team to deliver on Achieve’s value proposition helping our clients improve their performance, leadership, and innovation capacity.”

Chris is also the author of Amazon New Release Best Seller: The Fearless Leader: A Sensible Guide to Practicing Authentic Leadership.

About The Achieve Institute

The Achieve Institute has more than 20 years of experience helping organizations reach their full potential. Achieve’s end to end system helps shape and develop culture which drives innovation, peak performance, and business outcomes by investing in their most valuable asset: their people. For more information, visit www.achieveinst.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/theachieveinstitute/

