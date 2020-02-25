Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Achieve Institute : Expands its Leadership Team by Appointing Chris Baron as Chief Operating Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 12:01pm EST

Chris brings over 25 years of industry experience in the Philadelphia region and will focus on continuing to drive growth for the organization

Today, The Achieve Institute, an organizational tool that provides a systematic approach to accomplishing consistently higher levels of performance, announced the appointment of Christine ‘Chris’ Baron to Chief Operating Officer. In her role, Chris is responsible for driving the strategy behind Achieve’s end to end system which helps shape and develop culture which drives innovation, peak performance and business outcomes by investing in their most valuable asset: their people. She is also tasked with managing the firm’s strategic operations and the delivery of Achieve’s coaching and consulting offerings to Fortune 500 clients.

Chris joins The Achieve Institute after 25 years of demonstrated leadership in senior management positions including President of the Midwest Area for Verizon Wireless where she was responsible for sales, operations, service delivery, and transformation. Chris sits on the board of the Philadelphia Police Athletic league and has held multiple board seats in the public sector. She was awarded Philadelphia Citizen of the Year by PAL; recognized as a Woman of Distinction by Philadelphia Business Journal as well as the Citizen of the Year by the Children’s Scholarship Fund of Philadelphia.

Chris will work directly with Mark Cunningham, President, and CEO of The Achieve Institute who founded Achieve during his years as a decathlete. Mark’s training, focus, and commitment to excellence led him to uncover universal truths about human performance that were directly transferable to the business world.

“Chris will play a pivotal role in activating The Achieve Institute’s go-to-market strategy with a specific focus on growing our base of clients looking to expand their staff’s capacity,” Mark Cunningham said. “Her experience in delivering profitable growth as well as her broad-based operational expertise will be critical to helping us capture new opportunities."

“My relationship with Achieve spans more than a decade,” said Chris Baron. “I am excited to work with Mark and the leadership team to deliver on Achieve’s value proposition helping our clients improve their performance, leadership, and innovation capacity.”

Chris is also the author of Amazon New Release Best Seller: The Fearless Leader: A Sensible Guide to Practicing Authentic Leadership.

About The Achieve Institute

The Achieve Institute has more than 20 years of experience helping organizations reach their full potential. Achieve’s end to end system helps shape and develop culture which drives innovation, peak performance, and business outcomes by investing in their most valuable asset: their people. For more information, visit www.achieveinst.com or https://www.linkedin.com/company/theachieveinstitute/


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:23pChallenger Bread Pan Launched Globally After Enthusiastic Baker Response and Sold Out Stock
PR
12:23pGREIF, INC. : Declares First Quarter 2020 Dividends
PR
12:23pDisney Names Impossible Burger Preferred Plant-Based Burger
DJ
12:22pOil Extends Fall on Coronavirus-Related Demand Fears
DJ
12:21pCheck Point SandBlast Agent Earns NSS Labs ‘AA' Rating in 2020 Advanced Endpoint Protection Test
GL
12:21pFordham University's Gabelli School of Business Teams with EY and PVH Corp. to Explore the Intersection of Technology and Humanity
GL
12:20pPredicting Signal Degradation in Submarine Communication Cables
BU
12:19pNORDIC IRON ORE PUBL : NIO publishes preliminary results from the Smart Exploration research project
AQ
12:19pAutomotive Industry Executive Vic Keller Acquires AUTEC Car Wash Systems
BU
12:18pFLOWSERVE : Chief Executive Officer Scott Rowe to Present at Gabelli & Company's 30th Annual Symposium
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : Ships mRNA Vaccine Against Novel Coronavirus (mRNA-1273) for Phase 1 Study
2M&G PLC : Hedge fund Third Point calls on Prudential to break up
3Oil slips for 3rd day as virus fears outweigh supply cuts
4MEGGITT PLC : London stocks fall again after biggest one-day slump since 2015
5EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Announcement of dividend per share for the third quarter 2019 in NOK

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group