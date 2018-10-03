The Advanced Imaging Society : Announces Distinguished Leadership Award Recipients

In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, the Advanced Imaging Society
in Hollywood today announced ten industry innovators who will receive
its Distinguished Leadership Award at a ceremony on December 13th in
Hollywood. The eight individuals and two organizations were selected by
a special awards committee for having had an “impact using innovation”.
The Distinguished Leadership Award Recipients include:
Carolyn
Giardina, Tech Editor, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles
Christina
Heller, CEO, Metastage, Los Angeles
Kristen Lauria, GM, Watson
Media and Content, IBM, New York
Nonny de la Peña, CEO and Founder
of Emblematic Group, Los Angeles
Alice Taylor, Director, StudioLAB,
The Walt Disney Studios, Los Angeles
Sophia Velastegui, GM, AI
Product Unit, Microsoft, Seattle
Boo Wong, Group Director, Emerging
Technology, The Mill, New York
Tracy Wright, Director, Human
Resources Business Partner, Netflix, Los Angeles
In addition, the Society’s Distinguished Leadership Award will be
presented to two organizations for fostering the growth of technology
professionals. Those to be honored include Lauren Washington, Regina
Gwynn and Esosa Ighodaro of Black Women Talk Tech (www.blackwomentalktech.com)
and Martina Welkhoff, Abby Albright and Malia Probst of the Women in XR
Fund (www.wxrfund.com).
“One day each year, our community of technology stakeholders comes
together to recognize the achievements of their colleagues,” stated
Society President Jim Chabin. “This year we recognize not just the most
impactful innovations, but importantly, the people and teams behind
those incredible achievements,” he added.
Receiving awards for Technology will be Apple Inc for ProRes Raw codec,
IBM Watson computer incorporating AI, DreamWorks Animation openVDB Data
Structure System, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, Google VR “Welcome
to Light Fields,” Cisco for its broadcast production virtualization
system, Cinionic/Barco for its HDR Light Steering Cinema Projector, the
University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies’
HDR-image based lighting, The Mill for its Mascot real-time animation
system, Mach 1 for its spatial sound system workflow, Positron for its
Voyager chair for immersive experiences, Survios Electronauts VR music
creation tool, RYOT for its Yahoo Mail AR, Felix and Paul for their
dynamic projection workflow for stereoscopic 360-degree live video, and
Secret Location for its Vuser Spark technology for content rights
management. The annual awards are sponsored by Dell and Cisco.
The Advanced Imaging Society was formed a decade ago to educate,
demonstrate and recognize emerging technologies to accelerate the
success of next generation consumer experiences. Founded by Walt Disney
Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Sony
Pictures Entertainment, Dolby and other Hollywood stakeholders, the
organization now includes Silicon Valley and tech companies Cisco,
Google, Honda Motors, HP, Intel and Samsung.
In addition to its annual awards, the Society produces seminars,
educational videos, screenings, and aids in research.
For information contact Lisa Gerber at Lisa@TheAdvancedImagingSociety.com.
