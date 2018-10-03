The Advanced Imaging Society : Announces Distinguished Leadership Award Recipients

Eight Leading Women in Tech to be honored with the Society’s Lumiere Statuettes, to be presented at the 9th Annual Technology Awards Ceremony on December 13th at Paramount Studios

In celebration of its 10 year anniversary, the Advanced Imaging Society in Hollywood today announced ten industry innovators who will receive its Distinguished Leadership Award at a ceremony on December 13th in Hollywood. The eight individuals and two organizations were selected by a special awards committee for having had an “impact using innovation”.

The Distinguished Leadership Award Recipients include:

Carolyn Giardina, Tech Editor, The Hollywood Reporter, Los Angeles

Christina Heller, CEO, Metastage, Los Angeles

Kristen Lauria, GM, Watson Media and Content, IBM, New York

Nonny de la Peña, CEO and Founder of Emblematic Group, Los Angeles

Alice Taylor, Director, StudioLAB, The Walt Disney Studios, Los Angeles

Sophia Velastegui, GM, AI Product Unit, Microsoft, Seattle

Boo Wong, Group Director, Emerging Technology, The Mill, New York

Tracy Wright, Director, Human Resources Business Partner, Netflix, Los Angeles

In addition, the Society’s Distinguished Leadership Award will be presented to two organizations for fostering the growth of technology professionals. Those to be honored include Lauren Washington, Regina Gwynn and Esosa Ighodaro of Black Women Talk Tech (www.blackwomentalktech.com) and Martina Welkhoff, Abby Albright and Malia Probst of the Women in XR Fund (www.wxrfund.com).

“One day each year, our community of technology stakeholders comes together to recognize the achievements of their colleagues,” stated Society President Jim Chabin. “This year we recognize not just the most impactful innovations, but importantly, the people and teams behind those incredible achievements,” he added.

Receiving awards for Technology will be Apple Inc for ProRes Raw codec, IBM Watson computer incorporating AI, DreamWorks Animation openVDB Data Structure System, NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, Google VR “Welcome to Light Fields,” Cisco for its broadcast production virtualization system, Cinionic/Barco for its HDR Light Steering Cinema Projector, the University of Southern California Institute for Creative Technologies’ HDR-image based lighting, The Mill for its Mascot real-time animation system, Mach 1 for its spatial sound system workflow, Positron for its Voyager chair for immersive experiences, Survios Electronauts VR music creation tool, RYOT for its Yahoo Mail AR, Felix and Paul for their dynamic projection workflow for stereoscopic 360-degree live video, and Secret Location for its Vuser Spark technology for content rights management. The annual awards are sponsored by Dell and Cisco.

The Advanced Imaging Society was formed a decade ago to educate, demonstrate and recognize emerging technologies to accelerate the success of next generation consumer experiences. Founded by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation, Pixar, Marvel, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Dolby and other Hollywood stakeholders, the organization now includes Silicon Valley and tech companies Cisco, Google, Honda Motors, HP, Intel and Samsung.

In addition to its annual awards, the Society produces seminars, educational videos, screenings, and aids in research.

For information contact Lisa Gerber at Lisa@TheAdvancedImagingSociety.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181003005807/en/