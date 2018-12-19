The Advisory Group, Inc. Opens First PlanMember Financial Center in Iowa

Brian P. Nauman, President of The Advisory Group, Inc. in
Davenport, Iowa is pleased to announce his affiliation with PlanMember
Securities Corporation as a new PlanMember Financial Center, expanding
retirement, investment planning, and financial education opportunities
for the entire Quad Cities area.
PlanMember, with over $12 billion in assets, specializes in the
fee-based retirement planning marketplace. By partnering with PlanMember
as a Financial Center, established independent advisors such as The
Advisory Group, Inc., can tap the support resources and preferred market
access of a national company while maintaining their own local identity.
To date, PlanMember has established 34 successful Financial Center
relationships in 20 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 nationally.
Nauman founded The Advisory Group, Inc. in 1991. With about $140 million
in assets under management, it specializes in investment and retirement
planning in the Quad Cities area.
“The idea of partnering with PlanMember and becoming a Financial Center
makes a lot of sense,” Nauman said. “We both share a focus on client
education to help people have a better understanding so they can make
informed investment and financial decisions. It also provides clients
with additional programs and resources. This affiliation doesn’t change
The Advisory Group, Inc. It enhances what we do.”
“We’re pleased to have Brian join us as a new Financial Center in
Davenport, the first in Iowa,” said Jon Ziehl, founder and CEO of
PlanMember. “We are looking forward to a successful long-term
relationship.”
PlanMember is a nationally recognized broker/dealer, investment advisor,
and member of FINRA/SIPC, providing retirement planning for over three
decades. PlanMember delivers personalized retirement planning services
and a broad selection of investment and annuity solutions. The company
is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.
