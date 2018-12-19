The Advisory Group, Inc. Opens First PlanMember Financial Center in Iowa

Brian P. Nauman, President of The Advisory Group, Inc. in Davenport, Iowa is pleased to announce his affiliation with PlanMember Securities Corporation as a new PlanMember Financial Center, expanding retirement, investment planning, and financial education opportunities for the entire Quad Cities area.

PlanMember, with over $12 billion in assets, specializes in the fee-based retirement planning marketplace. By partnering with PlanMember as a Financial Center, established independent advisors such as The Advisory Group, Inc., can tap the support resources and preferred market access of a national company while maintaining their own local identity. To date, PlanMember has established 34 successful Financial Center relationships in 20 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 nationally.

Nauman founded The Advisory Group, Inc. in 1991. With about $140 million in assets under management, it specializes in investment and retirement planning in the Quad Cities area.

“The idea of partnering with PlanMember and becoming a Financial Center makes a lot of sense,” Nauman said. “We both share a focus on client education to help people have a better understanding so they can make informed investment and financial decisions. It also provides clients with additional programs and resources. This affiliation doesn’t change The Advisory Group, Inc. It enhances what we do.”

“We’re pleased to have Brian join us as a new Financial Center in Davenport, the first in Iowa,” said Jon Ziehl, founder and CEO of PlanMember. “We are looking forward to a successful long-term relationship.”

PlanMember is a nationally recognized broker/dealer, investment advisor, and member of FINRA/SIPC, providing retirement planning for over three decades. PlanMember delivers personalized retirement planning services and a broad selection of investment and annuity solutions. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181219005670/en/