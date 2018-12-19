Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Advisory Group, Inc. Opens First PlanMember Financial Center in Iowa

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/19/2018 | 07:34pm CET

Brian P. Nauman, President of The Advisory Group, Inc. in Davenport, Iowa is pleased to announce his affiliation with PlanMember Securities Corporation as a new PlanMember Financial Center, expanding retirement, investment planning, and financial education opportunities for the entire Quad Cities area.

PlanMember, with over $12 billion in assets, specializes in the fee-based retirement planning marketplace. By partnering with PlanMember as a Financial Center, established independent advisors such as The Advisory Group, Inc., can tap the support resources and preferred market access of a national company while maintaining their own local identity. To date, PlanMember has established 34 successful Financial Center relationships in 20 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 nationally.

Nauman founded The Advisory Group, Inc. in 1991. With about $140 million in assets under management, it specializes in investment and retirement planning in the Quad Cities area.

“The idea of partnering with PlanMember and becoming a Financial Center makes a lot of sense,” Nauman said. “We both share a focus on client education to help people have a better understanding so they can make informed investment and financial decisions. It also provides clients with additional programs and resources. This affiliation doesn’t change The Advisory Group, Inc. It enhances what we do.”

“We’re pleased to have Brian join us as a new Financial Center in Davenport, the first in Iowa,” said Jon Ziehl, founder and CEO of PlanMember. “We are looking forward to a successful long-term relationship.”

PlanMember is a nationally recognized broker/dealer, investment advisor, and member of FINRA/SIPC, providing retirement planning for over three decades. PlanMember delivers personalized retirement planning services and a broad selection of investment and annuity solutions. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, California.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pASTRAZENECA : FDA Approves Ovarian Cancer Treatment Drug
DJ
02:23pU.S. to lift sanctions on Oleg Deripaska's Rusal and En+ in 30 days
RE
02:23pP I A C A : British Airways flies back to Pakistan after a decade
AQ
02:23pPM360 Recognizes Pando As One Of The Most Innovative Products Of 2018
PR
02:21pDELTA VACATIONS : Wins Two Travel Weekly Readers' Choice Awards for 2018
PR
02:21pSEMPRA ENERGY : SoCalGas and LADWP Deliver Energy- and Water-Saving Devices to Nearly a Half Million Los Angeles Residents
PR
02:20pMEDICAL MARIJUANA : Passing of 2018 Farm Bill Creates New Hemp Opportunities for Medical Marijuana, Inc.
PU
02:20pCISCO : Tomorrow's Tactile Internet Requires High-Performing, Pervasive and Secure Networks
PU
02:19pBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Reduces Home Capital Investment-- Update
DJ
02:17pALTRIA NEARS JUUL STAKE DEAL, VALUING IT AT $38 BILLION : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : SoftBank telco suffers $9 billion slump on debut after record IPO
2Oil drops over 5 percent on economic slowdown fears, supply glut
3APPLE : APPLE : Iphone Falls Flat In World's Largest Untapped -2-
4Stocks and oil edge higher as investors eye Fed meeting
5BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Update on Funding For $1.6 Billion New Investments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.