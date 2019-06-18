The Alan Parsons Live Project at SugarHouse Casino

An evening with the Grammy-winning music icon comes to The Event Center in September

Grammy-winning musician, producer and audio engineer, Alan Parsons, brings his legendary rock concert, “The Alan Parsons Live Project,” to The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino on Friday, Sept. 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21, and cost from $59 to $79.

With a career spanning five decades, Parsons has been a pioneer in the industry by blending technology and music as an acclaimed recording engineer, producer and performer with hit songs like “Sirius,” “Eye in the Sky” and “Time.” In addition to his Grammy award, the accomplished British native has a total of 13 Grammy nominations, eight Billboard Top 40 hit singles and has received The Diva Hall of Fame Lifetime Achievement Award.

After joining the music industry at just 19 years old, Parsons’ career quickly took off as an engineer who worked on albums for The Beatles, Paul McCartney, The Hollies and Al Stewart, to name a few. His most notable work was on Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon” album, which earned him his first Grammy nomination. Parsons later joined forces with Eric Woolfson to create the group, The Alan Parsons Project that launched a string of notable albums including, “I Robot,” “Pyramid,” “Eye in the Sky” and “Ammonia Avenue.”

Not only does Parsons have a successful music career that includes many hit singles, albums and sold out tours with The Alan Parsons Live Project, he also looks to share his musical expertise any way he can. Parsons wrote and produced a comprehensive instructional video series and book about recording called “The Art & Science of Sound Recording (ASSR).” He also shares his knowledge as a high-demand popular public speaker. Parsons was the keynote speaker at the 2014 Audio Engineering Society Convention, as well as the opening speaker at the TEDx Conejo conference in 2012. With an extensive background in the music industry, Parsons continues to share his talents and perform legendary concerts all over the world.

In addition to live performances and concerts, The Event Center at SugarHouse Casino can be reserved for a variety of occasions, including weddings, corporate receptions, seminars, trade shows and more. The space features floor-to-ceiling windows and panoramic views of the Delaware River waterfront and the Ben Franklin Bridge. Parking is always free.

