The All-New Taurus® TX22 .22LR

02/13/2019 | 05:41pm EST

Miami, FL, Feb. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the much-anticipated unveiling of the new Taurus® TX22 pistol at the 2019 SHOT show, Taurus is pleased to announce that its groundbreaking .22LR semi-auto is now shipping to dealers across the country. Handgun fans can expect this innovative, high-capacity rimfire to be on retail shelves and online stores imminently.

The new Taurus TX22 design satisfies the needs of shooters of all sizes and experience levels without compromising in any area. It is the perfect training handgun for beginners and those who have developed flinching habits. With its gentle recoil, crisp trigger and quick target acquisition, new shooters will enjoy immediate results. 

This is a full-size polymer handgun engineered from the ground up to maximize fit, function, and comfort for shooters of all statures and levels of experience. Exhibiting features common to larger-caliber semi-auto handguns, the TX22 redefines performance standards, magazine capacity, and the overall shooting experience across the .22LR handgun category.

Key features of the TX22 include:

  • Single-action only striker-fire system
  • 16+1 capacity
  • Short, 5-lb. trigger pull
  • Crisp trigger performance with a "custom trigger feel"
  • Optimized slide weight for minimal recoil and fast target reacquisition
  • Proprietary grip texturing for positive hand placement
  • Fully adjustable rear sight
  • Suppressor-ready muzzle threading
  • Reversible mag release
  • Integrated accessory rail

The all-new TX22 meets the expectations of competitive-level shooters while providing the ideal platform for smaller-framed and beginning shooters and it does so at price point that fits every budget. To learn more about the new benchmark in rimfire handgun performance, go here or visit your local firearms retailer for a first-hand look at the TX22 by Taurus.

To learn more about Taurus firearms, click here.

About Taurus:

Taurus Holdings, Inc. (“Taurus”) and its subsidiaries continues to evolve and produce revolutionary new products. In addition, new standards for quality and efficiency help deliver reliable and affordable guns to the market. Taurus is based in Miami, Florida. Taurus   is owned by Taurus Armas, S.A. which is a publicly traded company based in Brazil. Taurus Armas S.A. manufactures a wide variety of consumer and industrial products that are distributed worldwide.

For additional information, visit www.taurususa.com

