Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Alliance Combats Hunger by Donating $600,000 to Local Food Banks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance), the Medi-Cal managed health care plan for residents of Monterey, Merced and Santa Cruz counties, will donate $600,000 to three local food banks through its newly-established COVID-19 Response Fund. Second Harvest Food Bank of Santa Cruz County will receive $157,000, Merced County Food Bank will receive $208,000 and the Food Bank of Monterey County will receive $235,000. The donation seeks to provide immediate relief to the surge of Monterey County residents facing hunger due to the pandemic.

“Our members are among the most vulnerable in our communities and are the most likely to go hungry as a result of this pandemic,” said Alliance CEO Stephanie Sonnenshine. “These food banks serve a critical role in addressing our members’ food insecurity, a key factor in determining overall health. The food banks are challenged to meet the growing needs caused by this pandemic as more and more people are now struggling to feed their families. The Alliance’s COVID-19 Response Fund will provide critical support to our community partners serving Alliance members. We are all in this together.”

The Alliance Board of Directors approved an allocation of $1 million dollars to establish the COVID-19 Response Fund as part of its Medi-Cal Capacity Grant Program (MCGP). The remaining COVID-19 Response fund monies will be awarded to community-based organizations working to meet the evolving needs of Alliance members during the pandemic, such as meal delivery services, access to diapers, or for personal protective equipment for food and homeless service providers.

Central California Alliance for Health (the Alliance) is a regional Medi-Cal managed care health plan, established in 1996 to improve access to health care for over 320,000 members in Santa Cruz, Monterey and Merced counties. Using the state’s County Organized Health System (COHS) model, the Alliance delivers innovative community-based health care services by connecting members with providers that deliver timely services and care, focused on prevention, early detection and effective treatment. As an award-winning managed care health plan, the Alliance remains focused on efforts to improve access to quality health care for its members. For more information, visit www.ccah-alliance.org.

Contact: Linda Gorman

Central California Alliance for Health

Email: lgorman@ccah-alliance.org

Phone: 831-236-0261

                                                                                                                                                                                        


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
08:26pUS METRO BANCORP : Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast (Resumption of Dividend Payment)
PU
08:23pARDEPRO : Notice Concerning the Progress of Business Results
PU
08:20pBuzbuz Capital Corp. Provides an Update on the Filing of 2019 Annual Disclosure
NE
08:18pANNUAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
08:16pZOOM ALERT : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action; Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Contact the Firm – ZM
GL
08:07pDBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion
DJ
08:06pPAYSIGN ALERT, ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Paysign, Inc. Investors of the Important May 18 Deadline in Securities Class Action First Filed by the Firm – PAYS
GL
08:04pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors iQIYI, Inc. (IQ) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
08:04pAuxly Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon turns to Chinese firm on U.S. blacklist to meet therma..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft revenue beats as remote work boosts Teams
3ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Facebook sees 'signs of stability' in ad spending after coronavirus drop
4TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : TOYOTA MOTOR : Volkswagen, Toyota delay U.S. production restart, citing supplier co..
5AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GR : AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING : 2020 Half Year ESG Target Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group