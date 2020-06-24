Log in
The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Announces Its 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Goes Virtual

06/24/2020 | 11:45am EDT

Washington, DC, June 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM), an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization representing the regenerative medicine and advanced therapy sector, today announced a new virtual format for its annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa, which will take place October 12-16, 2020.

ARM's leadership and Board of Directors arrived at the decision to host the 2020 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa virtually after consulting with numerous ARM members and gathering information from various health authorities. Ultimately, hosting the meeting virtually will be the safest and most inclusive solution, allowing attendees to connect with potential partners globally while avoiding any risk to safety. 

This year's Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa will bring together senior executives from leading cell therapy, gene therapy, and tissue engineering companies worldwide, large pharma and biotech, institutional investors, academic research institutions, patient foundations and disease philanthropies, life science media, and more.

“During this unprecedented period of social distancing, ARM continues to provide members with avenues to engage and connect,” said ARM CEO Janet Lambert. “Our virtual Meeting on the Mesa is an invaluable opportunity for stakeholders from across the sector to convene, to network, and to continue to work to ensure innovative cell and gene therapies reach patients in need.”

The conference, which will now take place over five days, includes a virtual form of the meeting’s signature partnering system, expected to facilitate more than 3,000 one-to-one meetings between industry leaders. The program will include 15+ digital panels and workshops featuring key industry leaders discussing issues and trends in the regenerative medicine and advanced therapy sector, from market access to the latest discoveries in gene editing. Representatives from more than 80 prominent public and private companies will deliver on-demand presentations highlighting their clinical and commercial progress to interested partners and investors.

Additional event details will be updated regularly on the event website – www.meetingonthemesa.com.

Registration is currently open, with discounted early-bird rates available through July 24. Registration is complimentary for investors and credentialed members of the media. To learn more and to register, please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com. For members of the media interested in attending, please contact Kaitlyn (Donaldson) Dupont at kdonaldson@alliancerm.org.

For interested organizations looking to increase exposure to this field’s top decision-makers via sponsorship, please contact Laura Stringham at lparsons@alliancerm.org for additional information.

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine 

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory, and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. ARM also works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its member companies and research organizations. Prior to the formation of ARM in 2009, there was no advocacy organization operating in Washington, D.C. to specifically represent the interests of the companies, research institutions, investors, and patient groups that comprise the entire regenerative medicine community. Today, ARM has more than 350 members and is the leading global advocacy organization in this field. To learn more about ARM or to become a member, visit http://www.alliancerm.org.

 Kaitlyn (Donaldson) Dupont

803-727-8346

kdonaldson@alliancerm.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
