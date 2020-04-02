Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to Host FDA Representatives for Webinar on Clinical Trial Guidance During COVID-19 on April 10, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/02/2020 | 10:12am EDT

Washington, DC, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today announced it will host a webinar on clinical trial guidance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with speakers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT). The webinar, which will feature insights from OTAT’s Clinical Deputy Division Director, Tejashri Purohit-Sheth, and Deputy Director, Ilan Irony, will address the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on cell and gene therapy clinical trials, including the safety of trial participants, maintaining compliance with good clinical practice (GCP), and minimizing risks to trial integrity.

With nearly one million identified cases of COVID-19 worldwide since the beginning of the year, the biopharma sector is working around the clock to identify and mitigate new barriers to the research and development of innovative therapies to treat serious diseases and disorders. BioPharma Dive has reported that, since the beginning of March, more than three dozen companies have reported some sort of disruption to a clinical trial as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including multiple trials utilizing gene and cell therapies.

This webinar will provide additional information to companies looking to conduct cell and gene therapy clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining high standards for patient safety, good clinical practice, and data integrity.

Following presentations from Purohit-Sheth and Irony, the audience will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A. Registrants are also invited to submit questions ahead of the webinar by email. Please submit questions to Jeanette Lazusky (jlazusky@alliancerm.org).

The event will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET. To register, please click here.

This webinar is the first in a new series hosted by ARM that will cover key issues in the gene, cell, and tissue-based therapeutic sector, including challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Information on subsequent webinars will be made available on ARM’s website.

About the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine

The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) is an international multi-stakeholder advocacy organization that promotes legislative, regulatory, and reimbursement initiatives necessary to facilitate access to life-giving advances in regenerative medicine worldwide. Founded in 2009, ARM works to increase public understanding of the field and its potential to transform human healthcare, providing business development and investor outreach services to support the growth of its 350+ member organizations worldwide. ARM represents the interests of therapeutic developers, academic research institutions, major medical centers, investors, and patient groups that comprise the broader regenerative medicine community and is the prominent international advocacy organization in this field.

Kaitlyn (Donaldson) Dupont
8037278346
kdonaldson@alliancerm.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aNOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ : Decisions by the Annual General Meeting of Nokian Tyres plc
AQ
10:41aCORBY SPIRIT AND WINE : Canadian Whiskies Earn Acclaim on Global Stage
AQ
10:40aNetflix leads on downloads, but YouTube Kids grabs more hours
RE
10:39aCORRECTION : Altran reaches a new milestone in its development by becoming part of Capgemini Group
AQ
10:39aSettlement of the last part of the purchase price for the acquisition of Ribacka Group in Sweden
GL
10:38aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:38aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces It Has Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against VMware, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:36aBASSETT FURNITURE INDUSTRIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10:36aINVESTOR ACTION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Golden Star Resources Ltd. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
BU
10:36aSelligent Marketing Cloud Named a Leader in G2 Mid-Market Grid® Report for Marketing Automation for Second Quarter in a Row
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Chief Navigates a Crisis He Saw Coming Early
2LUCKIN COFFEE INC. : Luckin Coffee Announces Formation of Independent Special Committee and Provides Certain I..
3CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : Announces Pricing of 62,500,000 Shares of Common Sto..
4CENTRICA PLC : CENTRICA : UK's Centrica shares hit record low amid cancelled dividend, weak demand
5BAYER AG : BAYER : Equips Plants for Malaria Drug That Could Help Fight Covid-19 -Handelsblatt

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group