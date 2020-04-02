The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine to Host FDA Representatives for Webinar on Clinical Trial Guidance During COVID-19 on April 10, 2020

Washington, DC, April 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) today announced it will host a webinar on clinical trial guidance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with speakers from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Office of Tissues and Advanced Therapies (OTAT). The webinar, which will feature insights from OTAT’s Clinical Deputy Division Director, Tejashri Purohit-Sheth, and Deputy Director, Ilan Irony, will address the impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on cell and gene therapy clinical trials, including the safety of trial participants, maintaining compliance with good clinical practice (GCP), and minimizing risks to trial integrity.



With nearly one million identified cases of COVID-19 worldwide since the beginning of the year, the biopharma sector is working around the clock to identify and mitigate new barriers to the research and development of innovative therapies to treat serious diseases and disorders. BioPharma Dive has reported that, since the beginning of March, more than three dozen companies have reported some sort of disruption to a clinical trial as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including multiple trials utilizing gene and cell therapies.

This webinar will provide additional information to companies looking to conduct cell and gene therapy clinical trials during the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining high standards for patient safety, good clinical practice, and data integrity.

Following presentations from Purohit-Sheth and Irony, the audience will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A. Registrants are also invited to submit questions ahead of the webinar by email. Please submit questions to Jeanette Lazusky (jlazusky@alliancerm.org).

The event will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET. To register, please click here .

This webinar is the first in a new series hosted by ARM that will cover key issues in the gene, cell, and tissue-based therapeutic sector, including challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Information on subsequent webinars will be made available on ARM’s website .

