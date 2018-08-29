The Amazing Protein Company's Lika(R) Vegan Cuisine is a Major Hit at the 2018 National Animal Rights Conference

The Amazing Protein Company's Lika® Served as the Event's Official Food Provider for Recently Held Los Angeles Conference That Drew 2,000 Animal Rights Activists for 3 Days of Seminars, Networking Events and Exhibitions

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 29, 2018 / The Amazing Protein Company's (www.amazingprotein.com) Lika® vegan cuisines became a standout hit at the recently held 2018 National Animal Rights Conference which took place this past month at the Sheraton Gateway Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Official Food provider for this year's Animal Rights event, The Amazing Protein Company's line of Lika® vegan meals was hailed by attendees who were treated to Lika® Orange Chicken, Lika® General Tso's Chicken, and Lika®'s Vegan eggrolls with 6 grams of protein per eggroll - among other Lika® dishes - during the Awards Banquet, closing celebration and luncheons.

Said Shemirah Brachah, Food & Events Coordinator for FARM Animal Rights Movement, organizers of the Animal Rights Conference: "So many participants were beyond impressed with the lunch and dinner options, saying that it was Lika® that made the difference. One attendee said that compared to last year the food was 1000% better - 1000%! The food really was special! The taste, the texture, and the total commitment to quality all contributed to the extra-special treat of getting to enjoy something new and different as well as AMAZING! It is my hope that Amazing Protein Company will be part of our conference fare at future conferences, and I hope Lika® becomes a major household name in the vegan food arena!"

"We were extremely thrilled by the overwhelming outpouring of love for Lika® at our show," said event organizer Jen Riley. "The Amazing Protein Company's Lika® vegan meals were incredibly delicious, memorable and universally embraced by our attendees. Indeed, Lika played a major role in helping make the 2018 Animal Rights Conference a smash success."

Among the attendee comments generated from a post-event survey:

"...Really, really great food..."

"...I found the meals appetizing and easy to eat quickly or slowly depending on what I was doing..."

"...I was extremely pleased..."

"...The conference meals were amazing..."

"...This year's food was a huge improvement from the past -- thank you!..."

Ranking among the animal rights movement's leading national events, the Animal Rights National Conference is established to provide attendees with the latest in animal advocacy, news, and information. For 2018, the annual event featured over 170 presenters from 90 organizations and offered a wide array of educational sessions, networking events, video premieres, as well as more than 100 non-profit exhibits and cruelty free vendors.

The Amazing Protein Company's Lika® entrees were showcased exclusively for all the meals throughout the 3-day event and were the featured selection for the Awards Banquet and closing ceremony.

Hailed as a game changer in the burgeoning vegan food category, because of its appeal to vegans and mainstream consumers alike, Lika® represents the next generation of meat alternatives for the flourishing vegan market. While other vegan-prepared food products must be pre-seasoned due to their inability to absorb flavoring during the cooking process, the revolutionary Lika? Food Preparation Technology empowers customers to enjoy a wide array of delicious vegan alternatives their way.

Lika® possesses the identical versatility people have come to expect from meat, including the ability to texture it from jerky to stew, utilizing the same diverse cooking methods chefs use for animal protein. As a result, Lika® foods can be prepared as barbecued, fried, roasted, based, smoked or sautéed. LIka® products absorb flavor even better than animal protein, including sauces marinades and spices - all without any after taste, preservatives or additives. Instead of the 20-35 ingredients in many plant proteins, Lika® is made from only five natural, clean ingredients: wheat, mushroom, barley, yeast, and water.

"We were extremely pleased to have served as Official Food Provider for the 2018 Animal Rights National Conference and particularly delighted by the overwhelming positive acceptance by our Lika® dishes," said The Amazing Protein Company's CEO and founder Swami Nathan.

About The Amazing Protein Company:

Headquartered in Santa Cruz, California, The Amazing Protein Company is the manufacturer of the Lika® line of vegan cuisines. Representing a breakthrough in the art of vegan food preparation, the Company's Lika® cuisines results from a proprietary Food Preparation technology that delivers foods already enjoyed by people the world over while perfectly preserving or improving flavor, texture, and nutrition.

For more information visit www.amazingprotein.com.

About the Animal Rights National Conference:

The Animal Rights National Conference is the U.S. animal rights movement's annual national conference. It is also the world's largest and longest-running animal rights gathering. It has been organized annually since 1981 by Farm Animal Rights Movement (www.farmusa.org) with some breaks between 1987 and 2000, then every year since 2000. This year's event was co-sponsored by over three dozen organizations including A Well-Fed World, Animal Equality, Compassion Over Killing, Mercy For Animals, The Humane League, and many more. For more information, visit www.ARConference.org.

