The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Announces First-Ever Conference in New Delhi: Introducing a New Partnership with India

Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A4M announces a new partnership with India, as part of the company’s continued commitment to international expansion: with upcoming events in 2019 spanning the world’s largest urban metropolises. Following nearly three decades of successfully developing and spearheading the Anti-Aging movement—poised to become one of the largest businesses worldwide—A4M’s expansion in India cements its ever-increasing international impact and scope.



The first event marking this important partnership will occur in January 2020 in New Delhi: featuring the field’s most accomplished and renowned clinical experts, researchers, and investigators sharing the most current, cutting-edge research. As a foundational meeting in the fundamental tenets of Anti-Aging Medicine, the conference will highlight the most recently emerging therapeutic practices & protocols in personalized and preventive care: with a specific focus on how to customize and individualize medicine, and address root causes in order to generate enhanced patient outcomes and more effective care.



Developed in partnership with Bhupendra Kumar Modi (Dr. M), a successful social entrepreneur and a global thought leader who is the promoter of Modi Mediciti—India’s largest upcoming premier healthcare ecosystem in New Delhi—and who has recently launched the Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging Centre in Saket as part of the Mediciti, A4M India is a continuation of collective efforts to celebrate and advocate breakthrough transformations in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare. With the Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging Centre’s focus on long-term solutions through integrative approaches including regenerative medicine techniques, plant-based nutraceuticals, hormonal therapies, and lifestyle support & recommendations, India is well poised to become a designated hub of integrative wellness and proactive healthcare.



Quoted in a recently published article in Business Standard, Preeti Malhotra—President of Modi Mediciti and GMHRC—stated: “Our vision behind bringing this concept to India was to disrupt the healthcare model in the country. Healthcare services currently offered across the country are essentially based on reactive care and not preventive care. We want to completely transform this dynamic.” Through a holistic and comprehensive approach, the Centre and A4M’s mutually aligned goals will redefine today’s practice of healthcare.



With the medical field’s evolving emphasis on disease prevention before symptoms occur, A4M’s expansion in India marks an important step in facilitating the goals of preventative medicine. As A4M’s international offerings increase globally, along with its longstanding focus on treatment of symptoms and root causes, A4M is uniquely positioned to advance, the landscape of modern medicine in partnership with healthcare practitioners & professionals throughout the world.



About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.

