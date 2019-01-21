Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) Announces First-Ever Conference in New Delhi: Introducing a New Partnership with India

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 09:59am EST

Boca Raton, Florida, Jan. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A4M announces a new partnership with India, as part of the company’s continued commitment to international expansion: with upcoming events in 2019 spanning the world’s largest urban metropolises. Following nearly three decades of successfully developing and spearheading the Anti-Aging movement—poised to become one of the largest businesses worldwide—A4M’s expansion in India cements its ever-increasing international impact and scope.

The first event marking this important partnership will occur in January 2020 in New Delhi: featuring the field’s most accomplished and renowned clinical experts, researchers, and investigators sharing the most current, cutting-edge research. As a foundational meeting in the fundamental tenets of Anti-Aging Medicine, the conference will highlight the most recently emerging therapeutic practices & protocols in personalized and preventive care: with a specific focus on how to customize and individualize medicine, and address root causes in order to generate enhanced patient outcomes and more effective care.

Developed in partnership with Bhupendra Kumar Modi (Dr. M), a successful social entrepreneur and a global thought leader who is the promoter of Modi Mediciti—India’s largest upcoming premier healthcare ecosystem in New Delhi—and who has recently launched the Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging Centre in Saket as part of the Mediciti, A4M India is a continuation of collective efforts to celebrate and advocate breakthrough transformations in the ever-changing landscape of healthcare. With the Smart Metabolic Anti-Aging Centre’s focus on long-term solutions through integrative approaches including regenerative medicine techniques, plant-based nutraceuticals, hormonal therapies, and lifestyle support & recommendations, India is well poised to become a designated hub of integrative wellness and proactive healthcare.

Quoted in a recently published article in Business Standard, Preeti Malhotra—President of Modi Mediciti and GMHRC—stated: “Our vision behind bringing this concept to India was to disrupt the healthcare model in the country. Healthcare services currently offered across the country are essentially based on reactive care and not preventive care. We want to completely transform this dynamic.” Through a holistic and comprehensive approach, the Centre and A4M’s mutually aligned goals will redefine today’s practice of healthcare.

With the medical field’s evolving emphasis on disease prevention before symptoms occur, A4M’s expansion in India marks an important step in facilitating the goals of preventative medicine.  As A4M’s international offerings increase globally, along with its longstanding focus on treatment of symptoms and root causes, A4M is uniquely positioned to advance, the landscape of modern medicine in partnership with healthcare practitioners & professionals throughout the world.

###

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.

0_medium_A4M-MMI-160x160.jpg
 


Sarenka Smith
American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)
561-997-0112 x7912
s.smith@a4m.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:41aQUICKCOOL : Comments on the notice to the extraordinary general Meeting of QuickCool AB
AQ
10:40aDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:40aSLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
10:39aCYBG : Dividend Currency Exchange Rates
PU
10:39aKAR AUCTION SERVICES : ADESA Announces Additions to National Sales Team
PU
10:39aPENNANT INTERNATIONAL : 21/01/19 - Trading Update
PU
10:39aOSRAM LICHT AG : Release of a capital market information
PU
10:38aRAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $17 million contract to provide Zumwalt capability and design agent support to the Standard Missile-2
AQ
10:38aHUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES : to Host Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Feb. 14
AQ
10:38aRAYTHEON COMPANY : wins $434 million contract modification for AIM-9X tactical missiles
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
3Oil rises as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
4GLAXOSMITHKLINE : GSK Chairman Hampton to step down ahead of split
5HENKEL : HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA: Increased investments from 2019 / Outlook for fiscal 2019 / Mid- to long-term f..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.