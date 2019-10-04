Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute Conclude The Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium in San Diego, California

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 06:01am EDT

San Diego, CA, Oct. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute Conclude The Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium in San Diego, California September 2019 (Boca Raton, FL) - A4M/MMI recently concluded the Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, California. 

Over 650 participants from all across the globe gathered in San Diego to learn the latest knowledge in advanced integrative treatment and health from September 26-28. In conjunction with the two day Bio-Identical Hormone Replacement Symposium, A4M additionally hosted numerous advanced learning opportunities covering a wide variety of clinically relevant topics. The concurrent programs included Peptide Certification courses, a Neurology module, Advanced Cardiovascular Health module, Personalized Gastroenterology workshop, and Nutraceuticals & Herbals workshop. Additionally, the event boasted a top-tier Exhibit Hall, which allowed 35 of the event’s sponsors to engage with participants throughout the course of the three-day event. The event featured some of Integrative Medicine’s most influential and well-respected clinical leaders including Pamela W. Smith, MD, Jill Carnahan, MD, Tom O’Bryan DC, William Seeds, MD, and Thom Lobe, MD among many others. Through a variety of educational formats which included Q&A sessions, didactic lectures, and interactive learning opportunities among others, the educators covered a diverse range of topics. Among a host of topics, sessions explored thyroid optimization, adult growth hormone deficiency, vascular aging & cardiovascular disease, nutrition for chronic infections, chronic fatigue syndrome and much more. Through the examination of case studies, clinical protocols, breakthrough research, and advanced practice tool, sessions provided participants with in-depth understanding surrounding many of the most pressing topics in Anti-Aging medicine.

Taking place in downtown San Diego, the event allowed participants to easily experience the city’s cuisine, culture, and entertainment. Overlooking a private marina, the hotel provided attendees with a serene and relaxing environment in which to learn during the day and explore at leisure throughout the span of the event.

###

About the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine & Metabolic Medical Institute:
Established in 1992, A4M is the leading nonprofit medical society dedicated to the detection, prevention, and treatment of diseases associated with aging. The organization is comprised of over 26,000 members from 120 nations across the globe, and is dedicated to educating medical and public health professionals and practitioners on the most progressive and innovative clinical research, in addition to cutting-edge scientific technologies. Metabolic Medical Institute is the entity that houses and contains all advanced medical education, available to healthcare practitioners and allied health professionals.

Aria Aloi
American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M)
5612121126
aria.aloi@gmail.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:34aWBN Adds Pacific Prime CEO to the Board, Aims to Strengthen Footprint in the Asia Pacific Region 
BU
06:32aBOSSINI INTERNATIONAL : Letter to shareholders - publication of 2018-2019 annual report, agm circular and proxy form
PU
06:32aFRANCHISE GROUP, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:31aMITCHAM INDUSTRIES : Declares Cash Dividend on its 9.00% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock
PR
06:31aIHEARTMEDIA, INC. : Announces New Date for 2019 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
BU
06:31aNeptune Announces New Strategic Partnership with American Media LLC.
AQ
06:31aKINDER MORGAN : Announces Commercial in Service of the First Unit at the Elba Island Liquefaction Facility
BU
06:28aOil edges up but still set for big weekly loss on demand worries
RE
06:27aBLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
06:26aAnalysts cut Asian firms' 2019 profit outlook on trade worries
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : Trump hails 'nice victory' on trade as EU whisky, wine makers left reeling
2APPLE INC. : APPLE : chief says hopes to see trade barriers near zero
3Oil ends little changed after touching near two-month lows
4ARYZTA : ARYZTA : announces binding offer to sell the majority of its Picard stake for total consideration of ..
5NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : Traffic Figures September 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group