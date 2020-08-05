The American College of Financial Services Launches New HBCU Student Scholarship Program
08/05/2020 | 03:18pm EDT
King of Prussia, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American College of Financial Services announced yesterday at the virtual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) it will be awarding 15 scholarships dedicated to historically Black college and university students to help increase diversity and representation in the financial services profession.
One of the biggest problems facing the financial services profession is a profound lack of diversity. Around 13% of the U.S. population is African American, yet among financial services practitioners, just under eight percent are of African ancestry. The College believes the financial services profession must make a concerted effort to recruit, educate, place, and support thousands more Black financial advisors.
“The financial services industry must catch up so our profession looks more like the nation it serves. In order to help close this racial gap, The College has committed to awarding at least 25 African American scholarships with 15 dedicated to students from historically Black colleges and universities,” said George Nichols III, President and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. “HBCUs have played a key role in the fight for racial equality and are stewards of Black intellectual thought leaders and professionals.”
“One of the ways The College can increase diversity in the financial services profession is to start by inspiring the next generations of professionals,” said Deborah Eskridge Glenn, MA, MSM, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, Vice President of Administration and Chief Human Resources Officer at The American College of Financial Services. “This kind of engagement starts at the undergraduate level when students are still considering their career options. Partnering with HBCUs can help us reach the next generation of Black leaders.”
For more information on The College’s HBCU Student Scholarship Program and the African American Advisor Scholarship Program, created for financial services professionals, and to submit a scholarship application, visit our website.