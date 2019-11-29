Log in
The American Food Association Announces The 3rd Global Cuisine Awards Nominees

11/29/2019 | 07:47pm EST

The Nomination List Extends from Los Angeles to the Top Five Gourmet Cities in the U.S.

The American Food Association, the hosting organization for the Global Cuisine Awards (GCA), announces the 3rd GCA Nominees today. This year, the nomination list extends from Los Angeles to the top five gourmet cities in the U.S. They are: New York, NY; Los Angeles, CA; San Francisco, CA; Chicago, IL; and New Orleans, LA. Please refer to the full list at the GCA’s official website.

Jointly voted on by the public and the 3rd Global Cuisine Awards Committee of industry experts, these nominees will be considered during the second round of voting to decide the final winners. The winners of the 3rd GCAs will be announced in 3 weeks on Monday, December 16th, 2019. The public is encouraged to continue voting for their favorite nominees on both Global Cuisine Awards website from November 25th, 2019 until voting closes on December 13th, 2019.

“We are so excited to expand our nomination list from only one city to the top five gourmet cities in the U.S.,” Sofia Ding, executive producer of the GCA, commented. “We look forward to the 3rd GCAs to provide a platform for more excellent restaurants in the United States to increase exposure and reputation, and to provide authoritative gourmet guidance for residents and tourists in more cities.”

About The Global Cuisine Awards

The Global Cuisine Awards honor top restaurants from around the world and to promote the world’s culinary cultures and the cities that best represent the ever-diversifying food landscape. In 2017, GCA has honored Chinese cuisine but has now expanded to incorporate global cuisines. Last year, the Global Cuisine Awards honored Los Angeles Restaurants for their impact on the world’s culinary community. Past winners include the renowned restaurants CUT by Wolfgang Puck, Mr. Chow, Felix, Spago, and EMC Seafood & Raw Bar.

For more information visit: www.globalcuisineawards.com.

The 3rd Global Cuisine Awards Nomination Full List

Please visit www.globalcuisineawards.com/vote-closed


© Business Wire 2019
