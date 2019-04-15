The American Journal of Managed Care :® Adds The Medical University of South Carolina to Its Strategic Alliance Partnership Program

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading
peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announces the
addition of The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) to its
Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) program.
“We are so proud to welcome The Medical University of South Carolina to
our SAP program,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH
Associates Inc., parent company of AJMC®. “MUSC strives to
preserve and optimize human life as South Carolina’s only comprehensive
academic health science center.”
Founded in 1824, MUSC continues to carry on its tradition of excellence
in education, research and patient care and has nearly 13,000 employees,
including approximately 1,500 faculty members. Each year, MUSC educates
and trains more than 3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges.
As South Carolina’s only academic health science center and largest
nonfederal employer in Charleston, the university and its affiliates
have an annual economic impact of nearly $4 billion and annual research
funding of more than $250 million. MUSC operates a 700-bed medical
center, which includes a nationally recognized children's hospital; the
National Cancer Institute-designated Hollings Cancer Center, a level I
trauma center; its Institute of Psychiatry; more than 100 outreach
locations across the state; and South Carolina’s only transplant center.
“As the only comprehensive, premier academic health sciences center in
South Carolina, MUSC seeks to lead health innovation for all the lives
we touch,” said Heather Woolwine, MUSC Public Affairs and Media
Relations director. “Through a combination of research, education, and
high-quality patient care, we are changing what’s possible and working
to transform and grow in the 21st century. Our communities are demanding
lower costs, better quality and more reliable care; to meet that demand,
we feel it is our privilege and responsibility to share what we are
learning with others.”
The MJH SAP program is constantly building a community of advocacy
groups, medical associations and medical institutions to foster
collaboration and an open exchange of information for the ultimate
benefit of patients and their families and improving patient care. As
part of this joint effort, AJMC® and MUSC will share exclusive
content with each other.
For more information about AJMC®’s SAP program, click here.
For more information about MUSC, click here.
About The American Journal of Managed Care®
The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a
peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps readers on the
forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry
decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of
high-quality care. AJMC.com
is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing
industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC®
family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and
two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based
Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring
together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and
other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles
appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gil Hernandez at
609-716-7777.
About MUSC
Founded in 1824 in Charleston, MUSC is the oldest medical school in the
South, as well as the state’s only integrated, academic health sciences
center with a unique charge to serve the state through education,
research and patient care. Each year, MUSC educates and trains more than
3,000 students and 700 residents in six colleges: Dental Medicine,
Graduate Studies, Health Professions, Medicine, Nursing and Pharmacy.
The state’s leader in obtaining biomedical research funds, in fiscal
year 2018, MUSC set a new high, bringing in more than $276.5 million.
For information on academic programs, visit http://musc.edu.
As the clinical health system of the Medical University of South
Carolina, MUSC Health is dedicated to delivering the highest quality
patient care available, while training generations of competent,
compassionate health care providers to serve the people of South
Carolina and beyond. Comprising some 1,600 beds, more than 100 outreach
sites, the MUSC College of Medicine, the physicians’ practice plan, and
nearly 275 telehealth locations, MUSC Health owns and operates eight
hospitals situated in Charleston, Chester, Florence, Lancaster and
Marion counties. In 2018, for the fourth consecutive year, U.S. News &
World Report named MUSC Health the number one hospital in South
Carolina. To learn more about clinical patient services, visit http://muschealth.org.
MUSC and its affiliates have collective annual budgets of $3 billion.
The more than 17,000 MUSC team members include world-class faculty,
physicians, specialty providers and scientists who deliver
groundbreaking education, research, technology and patient care.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190415005505/en/