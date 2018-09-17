The American Journal of Managed Care® Announces Dr. Andrew Pecora as Program Moderator and Chairman of Institute for Value-Based Medicine Meeting

Expert leaders providing insight on future perspectives in oncology value-based care

The American Journal of Managed Care®, the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to announce that Dr. Andrew Pecora, M.D., FACP, CPE, as the program moderator and chairman of the latest regional Institute for Value-Based Medicine meeting on future perspectives on oncology value-based care. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 27, from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sofitel New York in New York City.

“We are excited to offer this live and interactive meeting to health care professionals to learn from Dr. Andrew Pecora along with other expert leaders in the field of oncology-focused value-based care,” said Gilbert Hernandez, director of sales of managed markets.

Pecora is one of the world’s foremost experts in blood marrow stem-cell transplantation, cellular medicine and immunology research. As the chief innovation office and vice president of cancer services of John Theurer Cancer Center at the Hackensack Medical Center, he has transformed Regional Cancer Care Associates’ Hackensack division, into one of the nation’s top cancer centers. Currently, he is the founder & executive chairman of Cancer Outcomes Tracking and Analysis (COTA) and a professor of medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey (UMDNJ)-New Jersey Medical School. Pecora is actively involved in clinical evaluation of novel noncytotoxic antineoplastic agents including cancer vaccines, replication competent viruses and targeted therapies. He is also recently involved in laboratory and clinical development of engineered blood and marrow stem-cell grafts for autologous and allogeneic transplantation, as well as cell therapy for regenerative medicine.

During this robust meeting, attendees will gain insight from national leaders through case studies and best practices in implementing value-based payment models in oncology practices. Additionally, expert speakers will also discuss how they are transitioning from volume-based to value-based oncology care. Panelists will also be able to address audience questions during the event during an interactive panel discussion.

Speakers include as follows:

Lani Alison, RN, vice president of clinical affairs, Regional Cancer Care Associates

vice president of clinical affairs, Regional Cancer Care Associates Luis Isola, M.D., director of cancer clinical programs, Mount Sinai Health Systems

director of cancer clinical programs, Mount Sinai Health Systems Allen Karp, executive vice president health care management and transformation, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

The Institute for Value-Based Medicine is an informative regional series that focuses on multistakeholder perspectives from oncologists, pharmacists and practice executives. With a goal to discuss pressing topics such as implications of value-based medicine on clinical practice, best practices in implementing the Oncology Care Model, and integration of both oncology clinical and financial management perspectives with the evolving value-based medicine arena, the program features leading experts from the field of managed care to enhance audience knowledge.

For additional information and to register, please visit https://www.ajmc.com/ivbm-nyc#register.

