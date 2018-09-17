The American Journal of Managed Care® Announces Dr. Andrew Pecora as Program Moderator and Chairman of Institute for Value-Based Medicine Meeting

The American Journal of Managed Care®, the
leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is
pleased to announce that Dr. Andrew Pecora, M.D., FACP, CPE, as
the program moderator and chairman of the latest regional Institute for
Value-Based Medicine meeting on future perspectives on oncology
value-based care. The meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 27, from
5:30 to 9 p.m. at the Sofitel New York in New York City.
“We are excited to offer this live and interactive meeting to health
care professionals to learn from Dr. Andrew Pecora along with other
expert leaders in the field of oncology-focused value-based care,” said
Gilbert Hernandez, director of sales of managed markets.
Pecora is one of the world’s foremost experts in blood marrow stem-cell
transplantation, cellular medicine and immunology research. As the chief
innovation office and vice president of cancer services of John Theurer
Cancer Center at the Hackensack Medical Center, he has transformed
Regional Cancer Care Associates’ Hackensack division, into one of the
nation’s top cancer centers. Currently, he is the founder & executive
chairman of Cancer Outcomes Tracking and Analysis (COTA) and a professor
of medicine at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey
(UMDNJ)-New Jersey Medical School. Pecora is actively involved in
clinical evaluation of novel noncytotoxic antineoplastic agents
including cancer vaccines, replication competent viruses and targeted
therapies. He is also recently involved in laboratory and clinical
development of engineered blood and marrow stem-cell grafts for
autologous and allogeneic transplantation, as well as cell therapy for
regenerative medicine.
During this robust meeting, attendees will gain insight from national
leaders through case studies and best practices in implementing
value-based payment models in oncology practices. Additionally, expert
speakers will also discuss how they are transitioning from volume-based
to value-based oncology care. Panelists will also be able to address
audience questions during the event during an interactive panel
discussion.
Speakers include as follows:
-
Lani Alison, RN, vice president of clinical affairs, Regional
Cancer Care Associates
-
Luis Isola, M.D., director of cancer clinical programs, Mount
Sinai Health Systems
-
Allen Karp, executive vice president health care management and
transformation, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
The Institute for Value-Based Medicine is an informative regional series
that focuses on multistakeholder perspectives from oncologists,
pharmacists and practice executives. With a goal to discuss pressing
topics such as implications of value-based medicine on clinical
practice, best practices in implementing the Oncology Care Model, and
integration of both oncology clinical and financial management
perspectives with the evolving value-based medicine arena, the program
features leading experts from the field of managed care to enhance
audience knowledge.
For additional information and to register, please visit https://www.ajmc.com/ivbm-nyc#register.
