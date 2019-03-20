The American Journal of Managed Care :® Announces Latest Institute for Value-Based Medicine® Meeting

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the
leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, will
host a regional Institute for Value-Based Medicine® meeting on advances
in treatment and management to reduce the costs and improve the outcomes
of patients with diabetes. The meeting will take place Wednesday, April
17, 6-9 p.m., at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in California and will
be chaired and moderated by Peter C. Butler, M.D., professor of
medicine, endocrinology, diabetes and hypertension, David Geffen School
of Medicine, and director of the Larry L. Hillblom Islet Research Center
at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).
“We look forward to presenting our latest meeting on diabetes treatment
and management,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH
Associates, Inc., parent company of AJMC®. “Attendees who
participate in this live educational program will gain expert insight
into best practices in diabetes value-based care from leading health
systems, receive practical guidance on implementation of patient-centric
care and will learn about innovative models for diabetes treatment and
management.”
Expert presenters for the meeting include:
-
Sachin H. Jain, M.D., MBA, president and chief executive
officer, CareMore Health System, and adjunct professor of medicine,
Stanford University School of Medicine.
-
Anne Peters, M.D., director of the University of Southern
California (USC) Clinical Diabetes program, and professor of clinical
medicine, Keck School of Medicine at USC.
-
Karol E. Watson M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine and
cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.
The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® is an informative regional
meeting series that focuses on multi-stakeholder perspectives from
physicians, payers and practice executives. With a goal to discuss
pressing topics, such as the implications of value-based medicine on
clinical practice, best practices in team-based diabetes care from
leading health systems, and innovative models for population health
management, the program features leading clinicians and managed care
experts.
