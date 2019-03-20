The American Journal of Managed Care :® Announces Latest Institute for Value-Based Medicine® Meeting

This meeting will focus on advances in treatment and management to reduce costs and improve outcomes in patients with diabetes

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, will host a regional Institute for Value-Based Medicine® meeting on advances in treatment and management to reduce the costs and improve the outcomes of patients with diabetes. The meeting will take place Wednesday, April 17, 6-9 p.m., at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel in California and will be chaired and moderated by Peter C. Butler, M.D., professor of medicine, endocrinology, diabetes and hypertension, David Geffen School of Medicine, and director of the Larry L. Hillblom Islet Research Center at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“We look forward to presenting our latest meeting on diabetes treatment and management,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of AJMC®. “Attendees who participate in this live educational program will gain expert insight into best practices in diabetes value-based care from leading health systems, receive practical guidance on implementation of patient-centric care and will learn about innovative models for diabetes treatment and management.”

Expert presenters for the meeting include:

Sachin H. Jain, M.D., MBA, president and chief executive officer, CareMore Health System, and adjunct professor of medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine.

president and chief executive officer, CareMore Health System, and adjunct professor of medicine, Stanford University School of Medicine. Anne Peters, M.D., director of the University of Southern California (USC) Clinical Diabetes program, and professor of clinical medicine, Keck School of Medicine at USC.

director of the University of Southern California (USC) Clinical Diabetes program, and professor of clinical medicine, Keck School of Medicine at USC. Karol E. Watson M.D., Ph.D., professor of medicine and cardiology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA.

The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® is an informative regional meeting series that focuses on multi-stakeholder perspectives from physicians, payers and practice executives. With a goal to discuss pressing topics, such as the implications of value-based medicine on clinical practice, best practices in team-based diabetes care from leading health systems, and innovative models for population health management, the program features leading clinicians and managed care experts.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®:

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gil Hernandez at 609-716-7777, ext. 139.

