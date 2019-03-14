The American Journal of Managed Care :® Announces Latest Institute for Value-Based Medicine® VB-Onc™ Meeting

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the
leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, with
its Institute for Value-Based Medicine® will host a regional VB-Onc™
meeting that will examine how to deliver the best cancer care via the
latest pay-for-performance models. The meeting will take place on
Tuesday, April 16, 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza in White
Plains, N.Y. It will be moderated by Shalom Kalnicki, M.D., FASTRO,
FACRO, professor and chairman, Radiation Oncology, Montefiore
Einstein Center for Cancer Care and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.
“We are eager to cover critical topics in oncology value-based care,”
said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent
company of AJMC®. “Attendees who participate in this live
educational program will learn about the latest policy updates on
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services value-based payment models in
radiation oncology, gain insight from providers who successfully manage
high-risk patients and learn about best practices and outcomes data on
reducing emergency room admissions.”
Dr. Kalnicki added, “The delivery of cancer care is now a lifelong
commitment of a hospital to its patients and their families. With the
soaring costs associated with this disease, it is imperative that we
strengthen economic models that put patients at the center of
decision-making and improve access to not only the best care, but also
the most tailored and efficient care for all.”
This meeting will feature four presenters:
-
Blair Burnett, senior policy analyst, Association of Community
Cancer Centers.
-
Angela Martin, Pharm.D., provider clinical liaison, oncology
and palliative care solutions, Anthem.
-
Manuel C. Perry, M.D., director, Oncology Care Model, and
division leader, oncology and hematology, Crystal Run Healthcare.
-
Beth Wittmer, RN, OCN, senior manager, care management, Florida
Cancer Specialists & Research Institute.
The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® offers informative regional
series, such as VB-Onc™, that focus on multi-stakeholder perspectives
from oncologists, payers and practice executives. With a goal to discuss
pressing topics—such as the implications of value-based medicine on
clinical practice, best practices in implementing the Oncology Care
Model and the integration of oncology clinical and financial-management
perspectives with evolving value-based medicine—the program features
leading experts from the field of managed care to enhance audience
knowledge.
For additional information and to register, click here.
