The American Journal of Managed Care :® Announces Latest Institute for Value-Based Medicine® VB-Onc™ Meeting

This meeting focuses on advancing quality in cancer care through value-based care models

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, with its Institute for Value-Based Medicine® will host a regional VB-Onc™ meeting that will examine how to deliver the best cancer care via the latest pay-for-performance models. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 16, 5:30 p.m. - 9 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza in White Plains, N.Y. It will be moderated by Shalom Kalnicki, M.D., FASTRO, FACRO, professor and chairman, Radiation Oncology, Montefiore Einstein Center for Cancer Care and Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

“We are eager to cover critical topics in oncology value-based care,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of AJMC®. “Attendees who participate in this live educational program will learn about the latest policy updates on Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services value-based payment models in radiation oncology, gain insight from providers who successfully manage high-risk patients and learn about best practices and outcomes data on reducing emergency room admissions.”

Dr. Kalnicki added, “The delivery of cancer care is now a lifelong commitment of a hospital to its patients and their families. With the soaring costs associated with this disease, it is imperative that we strengthen economic models that put patients at the center of decision-making and improve access to not only the best care, but also the most tailored and efficient care for all.”

This meeting will feature four presenters:

Blair Burnett, senior policy analyst, Association of Community Cancer Centers.

senior policy analyst, Association of Community Cancer Centers. Angela Martin, Pharm.D., provider clinical liaison, oncology and palliative care solutions, Anthem.

provider clinical liaison, oncology and palliative care solutions, Anthem. Manuel C. Perry, M.D., director, Oncology Care Model, and division leader, oncology and hematology, Crystal Run Healthcare.

director, Oncology Care Model, and division leader, oncology and hematology, Crystal Run Healthcare. Beth Wittmer, RN, OCN, senior manager, care management, Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute.

The Institute for Value-Based Medicine® offers informative regional series, such as VB-Onc™, that focus on multi-stakeholder perspectives from oncologists, payers and practice executives. With a goal to discuss pressing topics—such as the implications of value-based medicine on clinical practice, best practices in implementing the Oncology Care Model and the integration of oncology clinical and financial-management perspectives with evolving value-based medicine—the program features leading experts from the field of managed care to enhance audience knowledge.

For additional information and to register, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®:

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gilbert Hernandez at 609-716-7777.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190314005489/en/