The American Journal of Managed Care :® Launches ‘An Introduction of a New Class for the Treatment of Bone Health'

The expert ‘Peer Exchange’ panel discusses the burden of osteoporosis and introduces new treatment options

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “An Introduction of a New Class for the Treatment of Bone Health.” The video series features several experts who will remark on challenges surrounding the diagnosis and management of patients with osteoporosis and consider potential strategies, including novel approaches that may be used to improve patients’ quality of life and reduce the risk of fractures.

“We are so excited to release this cutting-edge bone health video series to health care professionals treating osteoporosis,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of AJMC®. “During this informative discussion, our panel of experts will come together to provide an overview of osteoporosis and discuss what the future treatment and prevention paradigms look like for osteoporosis.”

This AJMC® “Peer Exchange” panel features four distinguished experts:

Dr. Peter L. Salgo, professor of medicine and anesthesiology at Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and associate director of surgical intensive care at NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital, as moderator.

Claire Gill, chief mission officer of the National Osteoporosis Foundation.

Dr. Thomas P. Olenginski, attending staff attending physician of the department of rheumatology in the Geisinger Medical Center.

Dr. Andrea J. Singer, director of women's primary care, director of bone densitometry and director of the fracture liaison service in the department of obstetrics and gynecology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and chief medical officer of the National Osteoporosis Foundation.

The “Peer Exchange” series begins with a discussion on osteoporosis and how it differs from low bone density, as well as a review of its early signs and symptoms. The experts also provide an overview of the prevalence of screening and diagnosis, as well as lifestyle and nonpharmacologic approaches to the management of osteoporosis. Additional segments focus on available treatment options, including the novel sclerostin inhibitor, romosozumab, and on the study design, results and implications of the FRAME, ARCH and STRUCTURE clinical trials.

