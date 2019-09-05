The American Journal of Managed Care® : Launches ‘Identifying Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis' Video Series

Key opinion leaders review disease-modifying medications available for patients with multiple sclerosis in order to guide best practices in management

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Identifying Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.” The video series features several experts in the field of multiple sclerosis (MS) who present an overview of the diagnosis of MS and currently available treatment options.

“The panel of experts featured in this educational video series, led by Dr. Peter L. Salgo, will outline secondary progressive MS and all treatment options to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®.

This AJMC® “Peer Exchange” panel features four distinguished experts:

Peter L. Salgo, M.D., professor of medicine and anesthesiology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and associate director of surgical intensive care, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, as moderator.

Patricia K. Coyle, M.D., professor and interim chair of neurology and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center, Stony Brook University.

Thomas P. Leist, M.D, Ph.D., director of the Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center, Jefferson University.

Maria Lopes, M.D., M.S., former chief medical officer of Magellan Rx Management.

The “Peer Exchange” begins with a conversation that defines MS and discusses various aspects of the disease, including clinical symptoms and diagnostic testing. Throughout this series, the experts discuss a variety of concepts to enhance the overall understanding of MS and its many types, such as relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, and primary progressive MS. Additionally, the panel members discuss the treatment options for patients with MS reflective of recommendations from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and delve into lifestyle modifications and the importance of early treatment in the management of MS.

