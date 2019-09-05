Log in
The American Journal of Managed Care® : Launches ‘Identifying Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis' Video Series

09/05/2019 | 10:14am EDT

Key opinion leaders review disease-modifying medications available for patients with multiple sclerosis in order to guide best practices in management

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, presents its most recent “Peer Exchange” panel discussion, “Identifying Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis.” The video series features several experts in the field of multiple sclerosis (MS) who present an overview of the diagnosis of MS and currently available treatment options.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190905005649/en/

“The panel of experts featured in this educational video series, led by Dr. Peter L. Salgo, will outline secondary progressive MS and all treatment options to achieve the best possible outcomes for patients,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®.

This AJMC® “Peer Exchange” panel features four distinguished experts:

  • Peter L. Salgo, M.D., professor of medicine and anesthesiology, Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and associate director of surgical intensive care, New York-Presbyterian Hospital, as moderator.
  • Patricia K. Coyle, M.D., professor and interim chair of neurology and director of the Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center, Stony Brook University.
  • Thomas P. Leist, M.D, Ph.D., director of the Comprehensive Multiple Sclerosis Center, Jefferson University.
  • Maria Lopes, M.D., M.S., former chief medical officer of Magellan Rx Management.

The “Peer Exchange” begins with a conversation that defines MS and discusses various aspects of the disease, including clinical symptoms and diagnostic testing. Throughout this series, the experts discuss a variety of concepts to enhance the overall understanding of MS and its many types, such as relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, and primary progressive MS. Additionally, the panel members discuss the treatment options for patients with MS reflective of recommendations from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and delve into lifestyle modifications and the importance of early treatment in the management of MS.

For more information and to view the video series, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

 


© Business Wire 2019
