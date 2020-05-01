The American Journal of Managed Care :® Opens Nominations for 2020 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award

Annual awards program recognizes rising leaders who are making exceptional early career achievements in the field of managed care

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is pleased to announce that nominations are being accepted for the 2020 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award through July 15, 2020.

“For the last five years, we have been consistently impressed with the notable nominations submitted by managed care professionals across the United States for the Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, the parent company of AJMC®. “We are honored by the opportunity to recognize young researchers in the managed care profession who truly are invested in going above and beyond in making exceptional long-term contributions to managed care research.”

Nominees should be less than five years from the receipt of their highest degree or less than seven years from their first full-time position. Nominations should include the nominee’s curriculum vitae and a letter of recommendation that outlines the nominee’s contributions and merit. If a nominee has been published in an AJMC® publication, that should be noted.

The Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award was established in 2015 to recognize young medical professionals making strides in the field of managed care. Previous winners include esteemed medical professionals Inmaculada Hernandez, Pharm.D., Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh School of Pharmacy; Erin Trish, Ph.D., University of Southern California; Ilana Graetz, Ph.D., University of Tennessee Health Science Center; Zirui Song, M.D., Ph.D., Harvard Medical School; and Julia Adler-Milstein, Ph.D., University of Michigan.

To commemorate the exemplary leadership and valuable mentoring that Sonnad, an associate editor of AJMC® who passed away in 2015, provided to her fellows and trainees, AJMC® dedicated this award in her honor. Her countless contributions continue to affect health care through her research, her many collaborations and the generation of investigators she helped train.

The 2020 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award winner will be honored during this year’s Patient-Centered Oncology Care® meeting Thursday, Sept. 24, at the Omni Nashville Hotel in Tennessee.

For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

