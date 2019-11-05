The American Journal of Managed Care :® Releases Agenda for 2019 Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Meeting

This meeting will feature vital insight from Scott Gottlieb, M.D., and other renowned industry leaders on the rapidly changing oncology care landscape

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announced the agenda for the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) meeting that will take place on Nov. 8 at the Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square.

As a one-day educational and highly interactive meeting, the PCOC sessions will cover a multitude of oncology care topics, including advancing value-based payment models, the impact of consolidation and integration on oncology care and the pharmacy’s role in patient care and management.

“We are eager to welcome over 25 top established thought leaders in the field of oncology to this year’s PCOC meeting,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., the president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®. “The comprehensive agenda of this meeting will grant attendees the opportunity to identify and recognize the innovative approaches available for improving patient outcomes.”

The 2019 meeting will feature a variety of experts, such as Jim Almas, M.D., Edward Abrahams, Ph.D., and Bryan Loy, M.D., MBA, who will discuss personalized medicine and value-based care. Scott Gottlieb, M.D., will then dive deeper into a discussion surrounding value-based care, highlighting the latest innovations in this practice. Innovation in oncology care and treatment will be discussed, as well as updates in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, including reimbursement, policy and patient access.

