Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The American Journal of Managed Care :® Releases Agenda for 2019 Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/05/2019 | 01:03pm EST

This meeting will feature vital insight from Scott Gottlieb, M.D., and other renowned industry leaders on the rapidly changing oncology care landscape

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announced the agenda for the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) meeting that will take place on Nov. 8 at the Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square.

As a one-day educational and highly interactive meeting, the PCOC sessions will cover a multitude of oncology care topics, including advancing value-based payment models, the impact of consolidation and integration on oncology care and the pharmacy’s role in patient care and management.

“We are eager to welcome over 25 top established thought leaders in the field of oncology to this year’s PCOC meeting,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., the president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™, parent company of AJMC®. “The comprehensive agenda of this meeting will grant attendees the opportunity to identify and recognize the innovative approaches available for improving patient outcomes.”

The 2019 meeting will feature a variety of experts, such as Jim Almas, M.D., Edward Abrahams, Ph.D., and Bryan Loy, M.D., MBA, who will discuss personalized medicine and value-based care. Scott Gottlieb, M.D., will then dive deeper into a discussion surrounding value-based care, highlighting the latest innovations in this practice. Innovation in oncology care and treatment will be discussed, as well as updates in chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, including reimbursement, policy and patient access.

For more information, and to view the agenda or to register, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:27pCENTRAL PACIFIC FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:27pNEWMONT MINING : Goldcorp Shares Decline After 3Q Miss
DJ
01:26pBCW Introduces BCW CyberTREE™, A Strategic Model for Cybersecurity Crisis Communications Response and Planning
BU
01:26pTVB : Dynata Study Reveals California Communities Impacted by Wildfires Chose TV Stations as #1 Source for Emergency News Coverage
BU
01:25pDELIVERING TRUSTED AND GAME-CHANGING TECHNOLOGY AND ANSWERING INDUSTRY DEMANDS : Observations From AUSA 2019
PU
01:25pBLACK HILLS : SD/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:25pJBS USA to Host Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2019
GL
01:24pARROW FINANCIAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS September 30, 2019
AQ
01:23pTRINSEO S A : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:23pRosen Law Firm Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Maxar Technologies Inc. – MAXR
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY CO : Snakes and ladders - SoftBank Vision Fund's climbing, sliding valuation..
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Telefónica accelerated revenue growth and earned 1,344m in the first nine months of..
3LYFT, INC. : LYFT : Uber's quarterly loss widens as costs rise; shares fall
4HERMÈS INTERNATIONAL : HERMES INTERNATIONAL : Hugo Boss sees recovery elsewhere after Hong Kong hit
5PANDORA AS : PANDORA : LIKE-FOR-LIKE IMPROVEMENT FOLLOWING THE BRAND RELAUNCH AND COST SAVING TARGET RAISED &n..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group