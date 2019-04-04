The American Journal of Managed Care® : Seeks Nominations for Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award

This distinguished award recognizes rising leaders who are making exceptional early career achievements in the field of managed care

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is accepting nominations for the 2019 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award.

“We are once again excited to open nominations for this year’s Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of AJMC®. “For the last four years, we have honored young researchers in the managed care profession who truly are invested in going above and beyond in making exceptional long-term contributions in managed care research, and we are proud to showcase their exemplary work.”

The Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award was established in 2015 to recognize young medical professionals who are making strides in the field of managed care. Previous winners of the award include esteemed medical professionals Erin Trish, Ph.D., of University of Southern California; Ilana Graetz, Ph.D., of the University of Tennessee Health Science Center; Zirui Song, M.D., Ph.D., of Harvard Medical School; and Julia Adler-Milstein, Ph.D., currently at the University of California, San Francisco, and formerly of the University of Michigan.

To commemorate the exemplary leadership and valuable mentoring Sonnad, who was the associate editor of AJMC® before she passed away in 2015, provided to her fellows and trainees, AJMC® dedicated this award in her honor. Her countless contributions continue to affect healthcare through her research, her many collaborations and the generation of investigators she helped train.

Nominees should be less than five years from the receipt of their highest degree or less than seven years from their first full-time position. Nominations should include a letter of recommendation that outlines the nominee’s contributions and merit and their curriculum vitae. If a nominee has been published in an AJMC® publication, that should be noted.

The 2019 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award winner will be honored during this year’s Patient-Centered Oncology Care® meeting Friday, Nov. 8, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The nomination process closes on June 30, 2019. For more information and to submit a nomination, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®:

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a peer-reviewed, Medline-indexed journal that keeps readers on the forefront of health policy by publishing research relevant to industry decision-makers as they work to promote the efficient delivery of high-quality care. AJMC.com is the essential website for managed care professionals, distributing industry updates daily to leading stakeholders. Other titles in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care® and two evidence-based series, Evidence-Based Oncology and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management™. These comprehensive offerings bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. To order reprints of articles appearing in AJMC® publications, please contact Gil Hernandez at 609-716-7777.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190404005481/en/