The American Journal of Managed Care® : Seeks Nominations for Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the
leading peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, is
accepting nominations for the 2019 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in
Managed Care Research Award.
“We are once again excited to open nominations for this year’s Seema S.
Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award,” said Michael J.
Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Associates, Inc., parent company of AJMC®.
“For the last four years, we have honored young researchers in the
managed care profession who truly are invested in going above and beyond
in making exceptional long-term contributions in managed care research,
and we are proud to showcase their exemplary work.”
The Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award was
established in 2015 to recognize young medical professionals who are
making strides in the field of managed care. Previous winners of the
award include esteemed medical professionals Erin Trish, Ph.D., of
University of Southern California; Ilana Graetz, Ph.D., of the
University of Tennessee Health Science Center; Zirui Song, M.D., Ph.D.,
of Harvard Medical School; and Julia Adler-Milstein, Ph.D., currently at
the University of California, San Francisco, and formerly of the
University of Michigan.
To commemorate the exemplary leadership and valuable mentoring Sonnad,
who was the associate editor of AJMC® before she passed away in
2015, provided to her fellows and trainees, AJMC® dedicated
this award in her honor. Her countless contributions continue to affect
healthcare through her research, her many collaborations and the
generation of investigators she helped train.
Nominees should be less than five years from the receipt of their
highest degree or less than seven years from their first full-time
position. Nominations should include a letter of recommendation that
outlines the nominee’s contributions and merit and their curriculum
vitae. If a nominee has been published in an AJMC® publication,
that should be noted.
The 2019 Seema S. Sonnad Emerging Leader in Managed Care Research Award
winner will be honored during this year’s Patient-Centered Oncology Care®
meeting Friday, Nov. 8, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
The nomination process closes on June 30, 2019. For more information and
to submit a nomination, click here.
