Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The American Journal of Managed Care® : to Host the 2019 Patient-Centered Oncology Care® Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2019 | 01:19pm EDT

This meeting features renowned experts who will explore the best practices to handle the transition to value-based care in 2020 while keeping costs down

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, announces the Patient-Centered Oncology Care® (PCOC) meeting that will take place on Nov. 8 at the Sofitel Philadelphia at Rittenhouse Square in Philadelphia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190808005695/en/

The program will be co-chaired by Joseph Alvarnas, M.D., editor-in-chief of AJMC®’s Evidence-Based Oncology™ (EBO) and vice president of government affairs, senior medical director for employer strategy and associate clinical professor in the Department of Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation at City of Hope, and Kashyap Patel, M.D., associate editor of EBO, chief executive officer of Carolina Blood and Cancer Care, vice president of the Community Oncology Alliance and trustee and clinical affairs chair for the Association of Community Cancer Centers.

AJMC® is excited to once again host this year’s PCOC meeting in Philadelphia,” said Michael J. Hennessy Jr., president of MJH Life Sciences, parent company of AJMC®. “The meeting will help attendees put themselves in the best possible position to improve patient outcomes and their practices by allowing them to hear and learn from some of the top established thought leaders in the field of oncology.”

This patient-centric meeting will feature more than 25 leading experts including Rebecca Kaul, MBA, vice president and chief innovation officer at MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Jeffrey F. Patton, M.D., president of physician services at OneOncology and chief executive officer of Tennessee Oncology. For a full list of presenters, click here.

PCOCis a one-day educational and highly interactive event that addresses topics such as advancing value-based payment models, the impact of consolidation and integration on oncology care, and the pharmacy’s role in patient care and management.

“At the upcoming PCOC conference, attendees will hear about the successes and challenges in the transition from volume to value in the delivery of cancer care from the subject matter experts,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Alvarnas added, “As cancer care evolves at a dramatic pace through new diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, the PCOC conference is one of the best meetings imaginable to see where unprecedented level of innovation can take us.”

For more information or to register, click here.

About The American Journal of Managed Care®

The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®) is a multimedia peer-reviewed, MEDLINE-indexed journal that keeps industry leaders on the forefront of health policy by sharing digital research relevant to industry decision-makers. Other brands in the AJMC® family include The American Journal of Accountable Care®, Evidence-Based Oncology™ and Evidence-Based Diabetes Management. These comprehensive multimedia brands bring together stakeholder views from payers, providers, policymakers and other industry leaders in managed care. AJMC® is a brand of MJH Life Sciences, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in the U.S. dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31pZEROFOX : Expands AI Capabilities to Detect Deepfakes
BU
01:31pPG&E CORPORATION : Affirms Timing for Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings Release
PR
01:31pOMNICO : 92% of U.S. Consumers Frustrated When Shopping in Store
BU
01:30pDIEGO PELLICER WORLDWIDE, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:29pDONEGAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:29p$23.5 Million Community in Pacoima Sold by The Mogharebi Group
BU
01:28pDUKE MOUNTAIN RESOURCES, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:25pDIAMOND RESORTS : and Karma Group Expand Affiliate Partnership
PR
01:25pEXCLUSIVE : Iraq close to pipeline deal with BP and Eni, rather than Exxon - sources
RE
01:24pCSG INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED : BURFORD CAPITAL : Muddy Waters wipes £2 billion off Burford Capital shares in latest..
2CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC. : SILVER LINING TO U.S. MARKET SELL-OFF: Fundamentals still seem to matter
3XINYI SOLAR HOLDINGS LTD : XINYI SOLAR : Revised annaul cap amount for continuing connected transactions
4GOLD : Rush into U.S. bonds curbs global stock markets; gold touches 6-year high
5BAYER AG : Bayer buys BlueRock in $600 million bet on stem cell therapies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group