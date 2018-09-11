The American Legends Golf Tournament Drives $56.6 Million in Donations for Mountain Mission School

One legendary day just generated a century’s worth of good.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005928/en/
Pictured, left to right: Jerry West, Betsy King, Peyton Manning, Lanny Wadkins, Dan Marino, Ted Wood, Marc Eubanks, Lorena Ochoa, Lee Trevino, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus, Jim McGlothlin, Fran McGlothlin and Tim Finchem. (Photo: Business Wire)
The American Legends for Mountain Mission Kids, an all-star charitable
golf tournament held today at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia,
grossed $56.6 million in support of the Mountain Mission School (MMS)
endowment fund, which supports MMS. The total is the new largest
single-day charitable gift in PGA TOUR history, significantly exceeding
the previous gross record of $15 million set in 2010 by The Olde Farm’s
Big 3 event, which featured Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and the late
Arnold Palmer.
The tournament featured an iconic slate of sporting celebrities,
including golf greats Nicklaus, Player, Lee Trevino, Lorena Ochoa, Tim
Finchem, Lanny Wadkins and Betsy King; NFL icons Peyton Manning and Dan
Marino; and star NBA coach and player Jerry West. Palmer was
memorialized at the event, which fell on what would have been his 89th
birthday.
“This is the result of an exciting partnership with a group of
extraordinary athletes and sponsors,” said Jim McGlothlin, founder of
The Olde Farm. “For 97 years, Mountain Mission School has provided a
home, an extended family and high-quality education for children in
need. Many generous hearts have created a much firmer foundation for the
thousands of children the school serves — now, and in the century to
come.”
Founded in Grundy, Virginia, in 1921, MMS is an accredited, non-profit
school that provides stability, shelter, nourishment and a high-quality
education for at-risk children. The school receives no federal or state
funding, and for nearly a century has operated solely on financial gifts
from patrons. One letter in the MMS archives documents a gift for six
cents, while others have committed to much more.
Since its establishment, the school has served thousands of children
from the United States and 70 additional countries. Students range in
age from toddlers to older teens and represent diverse economic, social
and ethnic backgrounds. Many have been rescued from abandonment, extreme
poverty or violent environments.
“Our students come out of very difficult circumstances, but we know that
their past does not define their potential,” said Chris Slone, president
of MMS. “Our track record proves that the kind of supportive atmosphere
we provide creates positive change. Not only do our patrons uphold a
physical campus of brick and mortar — they help construct an environment
of healing and hope, and we are very grateful for their support.”
Title sponsors of the event included Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings,
makers of Blue-Emu®, Food City, Johnson & Johnson, and the United
Company.
"No doubt this is one of the finest charity golf events in the world,”
Player said. “I recall being at The Olde Farm not too long ago with Jack
and Arnold when we raised more than $15 million on the day, and I am
blown away by the new record amount we have raised this year. Jim
McGlothlin is a special man who continues to unselfishly contribute to
society and specifically to children, whom as we know are the trustees
of posterity."
For more information on the event, visit www.theamericanlegends.com.
Those who wish to donate to Mountain Mission School may do so at www.mmskids.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005928/en/