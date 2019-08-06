The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure is now available!

In June, we announced that an all-new couch co-op VR game, The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure, was coming to PlayStation VR. Today, fans of frantic co-op action that mixes VR and TV-based gaming will be pleased to hear that Under Pressure is now available! Have a look at the gameplay trailer below for a taste of the submarine-piloting shenanigans that await.

Under Pressure tasks a team of up to four players with piloting the pigs' yellow submarine from The Angry Birds Movie 2 as the birds and pigs make the undersea journey to the newly discovered Eagle Island. While the crew scrambles on the deck of the vessel to keep the ship running, captain Leonard has other plans - finding sunken treasure. With the crew of three playing on the TV, and Leonard manning the controls in VR, the team must coordinate their actions to avoid treacherous undersea obstacles and get all of their loot home safe and sound. Success demands the tightest teamwork and communication, creating an experience best shared with friends.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 VR: Under Pressure is an official game of The Angry Birds Movie 2, which is now appearing in theaters across the globe, and the game offers a unique way for players to interact with the characters from the movie such as the core Angry Birds flock of Red, Chuck, and Bomb, as well as the pigs' 'best' and 'brightest', Leonard, Courtney.

The Angry Birds Movie 2: Under Pressure was developed by XR Games in collaboration with Rovio and Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, and it is available now - find it in the PlayStation Store!