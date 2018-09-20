Log in
The Apache® Software Foundation Welcomes Tencent as its Newest Sponsor at the Platinum Level

09/20/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

Wakefield, MA, Sept. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Apache® Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today sponsorship by Tencent at the Platinum level.

Tencent is the first company from China to become a Platinum Sponsor of the ASF. Numerous individuals employed by Tencent are active contributors to several Apache projects, including Hadoop, HBase, Hive, MXNet (incubating), Parquet, and Spark.

"We are pleased to welcome Tencent, whose generosity, along with that of our other sponsors, offsets our day-to-day operating costs," said ASF Chairman Phil Steitz. "Sponsoring the ASF helps us successfully shepherd more than 300 projects and their communities, mentor dozens of open source innovations in the Apache Incubator, deepen community outreach, and furthers our mission of providing software for the public good 'The Apache Way'."

"We are very proud to join Apache family, as the first Platinum level sponsor from China, after a long time contributing on Open Source projects, include: Hadoop, HBase, Spark, etc.," said Huixing Wang, VP at Tencent Cloud. "Sponsoring ASF is an evidence that Tencent will encourage more talented engineers to join Open Source contributions and innovations, and we firmly believe that Open Source technology can make the world better."

Tencent joins the following ASF Sponsors:

Platinum —Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, LeaseWeb, Microsoft, Oath, and Pineapple Fund;
Gold —Anonymous, ARM, Bloomberg, Hortonworks, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, ODPi, Pivotal;
Silver —Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, Union Investment;
Bronze —Airport Rentals, The Best VPN, The Blog Starter, Bookmakers, Cash Store, Casino Bonus, Casino2k, Cloudsoft, Emerio, HostChecka.com, HostingAdvice.com, HostPapa Web Hosting, The Linux Foundation, Mobile Slots, SCAMS.info, Site Builder Report, Talend, Twitter, Web Hosting Secret Revealed;
Platinum Targeted —DLA Pipser, Microsoft, Oath, OSU Open Source Labs, Sonatype;
Gold Targeted —Atlassian, The CrytpoFund, Datadog, PhoenixNAP, Quenda;
Silver Targeted —Amazon Web Services, Hotwax Systems, Rackspace;
Bronze Targeted —Assembla, Bintray, Education Networks of America, Google, Hopsie, No-IP, PagerDuty, Peregrine Computer Consultants Corporation, Sonic.net, SURFnet, Virtru.

To Sponsor the ASF, visit http://apache.org/foundation/sponsorship.html

About Tencent and Tencent Cloud
Tencent uses technology to enrich the lives of Internet users. Our social products Weixin and QQ link our users to a rich digital content catalogue including games, video, music and books. Our proprietary targeting technology helps advertisers reach out to hundreds of millions of consumers in China. Our infrastructure services including payment, security, cloud and artificial intelligence create differentiated offerings and support our partners’ business growth. Tencent invests heavily in people and innovation, enabling us to evolve with the Internet.Tencent was founded in Shenzhen, China, in 1998. Shares of Tencent (00700.HK) are traded on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong. https://www.tencent.com/

As the subsidiary of Tencent focused on developing cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Tencent Cloud offers leading technological products and services and customized industry-specific solutions in the fields of cloud computing, big data, artificial intelligence to government agencies, corporations and individual developers around the world.

About The Apache Software Foundation (ASF)
Established in 1999, the all-volunteer Foundation oversees more than 350 leading Open Source projects, including Apache HTTP Server --the world's most popular Web server software. Through the ASF's meritocratic process known as "The Apache Way," more than 700 individual Members and 6,600 Committers successfully collaborate to develop freely available enterprise-grade software, benefiting billions of users worldwide: thousands of software solutions are distributed under the Apache License; and the community actively participates in ASF mailing lists, mentoring initiatives, and ApacheCon, the Foundation's official user conference, trainings, and expo. The ASF is a US 501(c)(3) charitable organization, funded by individual donations and corporate sponsors including Aetna, Alibaba Cloud Computing, Anonymous, ARM, Bloomberg, Budget Direct, Capital One, Cerner, Cloudera, Comcast, Facebook, Google, Hortonworks, Huawei, IBM, Indeed, Inspur, LeaseWeb, Microsoft, Oath, ODPi, Pineapple Fund, Pivotal, Private Internet Access, Red Hat, Target, and Union Investment. For more information, visit http://www.apache.org/ and https://twitter.com/TheASF

© The Apache Software Foundation. "Apache", "Apache HTTP Server", and "ApacheCon" are registered trademarks or trademarks of the Apache Software Foundation in the United States and/or other countries. All other brands and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

# # #

Sally Khudairi
Vice President
The Apache Software Foundation
+1 617 921 8656
press@apache.org

© GlobeNewswire 2018
