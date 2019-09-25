Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Arcview Group : Statement on SAFE Banking Act Passing the U.S. House of Representatives

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2019 | 10:54pm EDT

The Arcview Group, the leading investment and market research firm focused on connecting investors with opportunities, key players and indispensable insights into the cannabis sector, issued the following statement on the recent passing of the Secure And Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Banking Act by the U.S. House of Representatives. The measure would prevent federal banking regulators from charging bankers with money laundering or other financial crimes for working with cannabis-related businesses and enable businesses in the sector to finally use banks without fear of federal prosecution.

Statement from The Arcview Group CEO Troy Dayton

We are extremely encouraged by the historic cannabis reforms passed by the House. It would be a game changer for this developing industry and we are hopeful that the Senate follows suit. Legal cannabis businesses, which employ more than 165,000 people, would finally be able to operate safely, develop and grow their businesses. This step forward begins to pave the way for legal, regulated cannabis businesses to open up a plethora of opportunities, which were previously unavailable. The measure would also have a profound, positive impact on the investment landscape, patients and consumers. For years, Arcview has been working towards and supporting this moment. We applaud the progress taken by our regulators and industry and look forward to more reforms being fully enacted.

About The Arcview Group

The Arcview Group is the leading investment and market research firm focused on connecting high-net-worth individuals, institutional investors and money managers with the investment opportunities, key players and indispensable insights to realize their goals in the cannabis sector. Founded in 2010 and listed recently by Forbes as one of the top five financial firms in the cannabis industry, investors in the Arcview Investor Network have invested more than $270 million in over 200 companies. Arcview Market Research has published more than 20 market reports, which forecast and analyze the rapidly evolving industry. Arcview co-founded and partnered with Canopy Boulder, the first seed-stage mentor-driven business accelerator that has graduated more than 100 companies. Arcview is also co-founder of Cannasure Insurance Services, the leading provider of business insurance to the cannabis industry. For more information, visit arcviewgroup.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:01pSoftBank likely to funnel $1 billion more into WeWork after delayed IPO
RE
10:58pTOSHIBA : to Reorganize Management Structure of Companies Offering Corporate Staff Services
PU
10:58pZTE : showcases 5G use cases in partnership with Ooredoo Myanmar
PU
10:54pTHE ARCVIEW GROUP : Statement on SAFE Banking Act Passing the U.S. House of Representatives
BU
10:53pJAPAN DISPLAY : Main events scheduled for Friday, Sept. 27
AQ
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:51pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS CAH, CARB, GTT, VNTR INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS JE, MDP, PUMP INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS FTCH, GNLN, OLLI, VRAY INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
10:50pSHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL : KSF REMINDS EVH, TWOU, TXT, VAL INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil CEOs push carbon-capture efforts ahead of climate talks
2Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
3Trump says trade deal with China could happen sooner than people think
4U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks
5U.S., Japan sign limited trade deal, leaving autos for future talks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group