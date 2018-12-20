Starting to recruit retailers in Asia

Kenichi Mizuno, a renowned designer active in Japan, has created a fusion of “Setoyaki ceramic ware,” a traditional craft from his hometown Seto City in Aichi Prefecture, and the techniques accumulated through his own design work to produce “Setoyaki like ceramic jewelry,” which inspires both new and nostalgic feelings. It is a totally unique design, gorgeous and conveying even a mysterious aura, and the passion which Mr. Mizuno pours into his work has been recognized in the form of this exhibition in Capella Singapore, which is renowned around the world as a five-star hotel in Singapore. We are also accepting advance sales orders for people wishing to purchase this artwork.

Setoyaki ceramic ware is a luxury item that was also loved by the samurai. Through his “Hougyoku,” Mr. Mizuno wants to convey Japanese traditions and craftsmanship spirit to the world starting from Singapore, and he says that he is looking forward to media interviews where he can communicate his ideas.

Please visit our brand site and learn the product. http://www.4-design.jp

The Seto ceramic adds a profound new concept to the luxury world. (Photo: Business Wire)

Design Concept

“The story of beginnings and bonds”

An image of a parent bird embracing its eggs firmly and gently; in itself, this looks like an “egg.”

With the themes of “parent and child,” “inheritance (connections),” and “eternity,”

it depicts “a warmly embracing kind of love.”

Uses

Ideal for celebrations such as wedding ceremonies, silver and golden wedding anniversaries.

As an elegant dish for enjoying fine cuisine with a special person.

Also perfect as a heartfelt gift.

Price: 50,000 yen, available in a range of colors (regular price in Japan)

