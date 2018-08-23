The Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market 2018-2025: The Almond Segment is Valued to Rule with the Highest Market Share in 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018, almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in End-User into food service industry (HORECA) and household. In 2018, household segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest market shares.

Oatly AB

Kite Hill

The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.

Hain Celestial

Halsa Foods

Nush Foods

Amande Yogurt

Nulac Foods

Nudie

Yoso

