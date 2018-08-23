Log in
The Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market 2018-2025: The Almond Segment is Valued to Rule with the Highest Market Share in 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 01:32pm CEST

The "Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is estimated to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018, almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the highest market shares by 2025.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in End-User into food service industry (HORECA) and household. In 2018, household segment is valued to rule with highest market share.

The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in distribution channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to rule with highest market shares.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Type

7 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Flavour

8 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by End-User

9 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel

10 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market by Geography

11 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • Oatly AB
  • Kite Hill
  • The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.
  • Hain Celestial
  • Halsa Foods
  • Nush Foods
  • Amande Yogurt
  • Nulac Foods
  • Nudie
  • Yoso

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gj9qp4/the_asiapacific?w=4


