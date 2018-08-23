The Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market 2018-2025: The Almond Segment is Valued to Rule with the Highest Market Share in 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Asia-Pacific
Dairy Free Yogurt Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth,
Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is estimated to grow with a
healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Prominent factors driving the growth of this market consist of rising
number of lactose intolerant people, rising health consciousness among
consumers and growing consumer preference for a vegan diet.
The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented based on type
into almond, coconut, soy, oat, rice, hemp, cashew and others. In 2018,
almond segment is valued to rule with the highest market share 2025.
The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in flavour into
original/plain, vanilla, strawberry, blueberry, mango, raspberry, peach
and others. In 2018, original/plain segment is valued to rule with the
highest market shares by 2025.
The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in End-User into
food service industry (HORECA) and household. In 2018, household segment
is valued to rule with highest market share.
The Asia-Pacific dairy free yogurt market is segmented in distribution
channel into supermarkets/hypermarkets, retail & grocery stores and
online market. In 2018, supermarkets/hypermarkets segment is valued to
rule with highest market shares.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Type
7 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Flavour
8 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by End-User
9 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, by Distribution Channel
10 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market by Geography
11 Asia-Pacific Dairy Free Yogurt Market, Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
Oatly AB
-
Kite Hill
-
The Luz Almond Company Pty Ltd.
-
Hain Celestial
-
Halsa Foods
-
Nush Foods
-
Amande Yogurt
-
Nulac Foods
-
Nudie
-
Yoso
