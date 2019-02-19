Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Asia's Biggest Integrated Security Exhibition -- SECON 2019 -- will be held from 6th to 8th of March 2019, at Halls 3 - 4, KINTEX, Korea

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/19/2019 | 10:01pm EST

From 6th to 8th of March, 2019. 500 Exhibitors from 15 Countries.
Various Contents Programmes during the Show Period.
Simultaneous Interpretation for "Security World Conference" on March 7th.
Free Entrance & Networking Opportunities to Online Pre-registrants.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia's biggest integrated security exhibition -- SECON 2019, organized by UBM, will be held from 6th to 8th of March at KINTEX, Korea, with a show size of 22,000 square metres, for the development of security industry and boost global trade for all kinds of security products & solutions.

Last year, SECON featured impressive participation with a total of 433 exhibiting companies from 12 countries and 46,324 visitors from 15 countries.

 

‘Security World Conference 2019' will be held in Conference Rooms No 207, KINTEX on 7th of March, 2019

Last year, SECON featured impressive participation with a total of 433 exhibiting companies from 12 countries and 46,324 visitors from 15 countries. This year, SECON is experiencing a huge surge in interest, with over 500 exhibiting companies from 15 countries to converge at KINTEX during the three-day event.

SECON 2019 is presenting various types of solutions reflecting the changes in recent security environment, including IT Security/Information Security Solution, IoT Security/ Home Security Solution, Smart City Solution, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Social Security System, Intelligent Transport System, and Homeland Security/Industry Security.

Simultaneous Interpretation will be provided at "Security World Conference" for DAY 2 Overseas Attendees

'Security World Conference 2019', organized by SECON organizing committee, Security World, and Boannews, will be held in Conference Room No. 207, KINTEX on 7th of March, 2019, to exchange technology and share market trends for security industry development.

This year's in-depth conference programme will be held under the theme of "AI Based Security Technology Trends based in the 4th Industrial Revolution". On March 7th, simultaneous interpretation will be provided to overseas attendees in Conference Room No. 207. At 11 a.m., 'Pros and Cons of Intelligent Physical Security Technology' and 'Examples of Smart Island in Jeju' sessions will be presented.

During the afternoon (1-3 p.m.), 'Security Strategy for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™', 'Intelligent Video Analytics Beyond Security', 'Introducing DMS, the core of The Fourth Industrial Revolution, empowered by AI and Big Data', 'Airport Security and Convenience' and 'All things about CCTV Surveillance Security' sessions will be presented.

The detailed information of additional events including 'Security World Conference 2019' is available at official website. Also, both additional events and exhibition are free to attend for online pre-registrants.

Online Pre-registration is open until March 5th. Enjoy various networking opportunities through pre-registration.

Online Pre-registration for SECON 2019 is opening now. Online pre-registration is available at official website (www.seconexpo.com) until March 5th 2019.

Online pre-registrants can attend the exhibition for free and enjoy "online matchmaking system" if they agree while pre-registration. Please check the exhibitor list to get the most from the exhibition (SECON 2019 Exhibitor list: https://exhibitors.ubmasia.com/SECON2019/en-US_)

Please contact SECON 2019 organizing committee(global@seconexpo.com) for other inquiries about the exhibition.

About UBM Asia

SECON Logo

UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

SECON is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

UBM Logo

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-asias-biggest-integrated-security-exhibition----secon-2019----will-be-held-from-6th-to-8th-of-march-2019-at-halls-3---4-kintex-korea-300797949.html

SOURCE UBM


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23pRAYTHEON : Emirates opens new HQ in Abu Dhabi
AQ
11:10pINFINERA : unveils details of 800G platform
AQ
11:10pFY 2018 : Zenith Bank records N232bn PBT
AQ
11:09pSTATE STREET : After Leaning Her In And Then Getting Her Transferred To A Less Visible Role, State Street Is Putting "Fearless Girl" In A Messy Legal Drama
AQ
11:09pZENITH BANK : Grows 2018 Profit To N232bn, N2.80 Dividend Excites Shareholders
AQ
11:09pSMART GLOBAL : Modular Announces Long-Term Support for DDR3 Legacy Memory
PU
11:09pCARLTON INVESTMENTS : Change in Director's interest notice
PU
11:01pBEST'S BRIEFING : Profits Continue to Rise for National Insurers in the United Arab Emirates
BU
11:01pNANUSENS : Nano-Sensor Technology Increases Battery Life of Earbuds by up to 20%
BU
10:59pOil near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.