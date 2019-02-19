The Asia's Biggest Integrated Security Exhibition -- SECON 2019 -- will be held from 6th to 8th of March 2019, at Halls 3 - 4, KINTEX, Korea

From 6th to 8th of March, 2019. 500 Exhibitors from 15 Countries.

Various Contents Programmes during the Show Period.

Simultaneous Interpretation for "Security World Conference" on March 7th.

Free Entrance & Networking Opportunities to Online Pre-registrants.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia's biggest integrated security exhibition -- SECON 2019, organized by UBM, will be held from 6th to 8th of March at KINTEX, Korea, with a show size of 22,000 square metres, for the development of security industry and boost global trade for all kinds of security products & solutions.

Last year, SECON featured impressive participation with a total of 433 exhibiting companies from 12 countries and 46,324 visitors from 15 countries. This year, SECON is experiencing a huge surge in interest, with over 500 exhibiting companies from 15 countries to converge at KINTEX during the three-day event.

SECON 2019 is presenting various types of solutions reflecting the changes in recent security environment, including IT Security/Information Security Solution, IoT Security/ Home Security Solution, Smart City Solution, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Social Security System, Intelligent Transport System, and Homeland Security/Industry Security.

Simultaneous Interpretation will be provided at "Security World Conference" for DAY 2 Overseas Attendees

'Security World Conference 2019', organized by SECON organizing committee, Security World, and Boannews, will be held in Conference Room No. 207, KINTEX on 7th of March, 2019, to exchange technology and share market trends for security industry development.

This year's in-depth conference programme will be held under the theme of "AI Based Security Technology Trends based in the 4th Industrial Revolution". On March 7th, simultaneous interpretation will be provided to overseas attendees in Conference Room No. 207. At 11 a.m., 'Pros and Cons of Intelligent Physical Security Technology' and 'Examples of Smart Island in Jeju' sessions will be presented.

During the afternoon (1-3 p.m.), 'Security Strategy for 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar™', 'Intelligent Video Analytics Beyond Security', 'Introducing DMS, the core of The Fourth Industrial Revolution, empowered by AI and Big Data', 'Airport Security and Convenience' and 'All things about CCTV Surveillance Security' sessions will be presented.

The detailed information of additional events including 'Security World Conference 2019' is available at official website. Also, both additional events and exhibition are free to attend for online pre-registrants.

Online Pre-registration is open until March 5th. Enjoy various networking opportunities through pre-registration.

Online Pre-registration for SECON 2019 is opening now. Online pre-registration is available at official website (www.seconexpo.com) until March 5th 2019.

Online pre-registrants can attend the exhibition for free and enjoy "online matchmaking system" if they agree while pre-registration. Please check the exhibitor list to get the most from the exhibition (SECON 2019 Exhibitor list: https://exhibitors.ubmasia.com/SECON2019/en-US_)

Please contact SECON 2019 organizing committee(global@seconexpo.com) for other inquiries about the exhibition.

About UBM Asia

UBM Asia recently became part of Informa PLC, a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/asia for more information about our presence in Asia.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-asias-biggest-integrated-security-exhibition----secon-2019----will-be-held-from-6th-to-8th-of-march-2019-at-halls-3---4-kintex-korea-300797949.html

