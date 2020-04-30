The Asics London 10K's Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge Goes Virtual

Virgin Sport and Weetabix Protein are inviting families to virtually take part in an exciting nationwide running initiative for ASICS London 10K, the 'Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge', to encourage children across the country to get moving.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the ASICS London 10K will no longer be taking place on Sunday 5th July 2020. Race day was due to see thousands of children finish the final kilometre of their 'Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge' in Central London.

With the health of our nation a major priority, 2,000 children aged 16 and under and their families from across the country, are now invited to participate in the race virtually. Challengers will run their very own 10 kilometre race to win an exclusive finisher t-shirt and medal. They'll be asked to complete a recommended minimum of 1 kilometre per week across a 10-week period, starting from 25th May.

Those who would prefer to stay active at home, can join virtual weekly family fitness sessions led by celebrity fitness trainer, Faisal Abdalla aka Mr PMA, with guest appearances from Weetabix Protein ambassador and boxer Luke Campbell. Entry to the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge is completely free of charge. Upon completion of the challenge, participants will receive an exclusive Weetabix Protein ASICS finisher t-shirt and medal. For every runner that signs up to take on the challenge, Weetabix Protein will donate one Weetabix On The Go protein breakfast drink to FareShare. To keep participants motivated throughout the challenge, an additional bottle will be donated for every kilometre or family fitness session completed during the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge (up to 20,000 units).

Anna Cheatley, Brand Manager for Weetabix Protein, said: 'We're delighted we can still activate the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge for families across the UK, bringing a little fun and energy during these difficult times. We collaborated with Virgin Sport to help people of all ages get off to a strong start and keep active, and we're pleased we can still achieve this whilst keeping people safe. We're also proud to further increase our support for Fareshare via this partnership, as they are doing an incredible job of bringing food to those who need it most.'

Faisal Abdalla, celebrity fitness trainer and Weetabix Protein ambassador, adds: 'Thanks to the wonders of technology, I'm really excited to support the Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge, helping children and their families to keep active and stay safe during these uncertain times. I'm passionate about getting people of all ages involved in sport, and finding simple ways to be more active, so can't wait to log on and get going!'

As an existing charity partner, Weetabix Food Company has increased its product donations to FareShare in the last month to support during Covid-19 - sharing over 36,000 boxes of cereal and over 130,000 bottles of Weetabix On The Go. Last year alone, Weetabix donated over 1,000,000 breakfasts to FareShare.

Weetabix Protein is a £6.1m brand and the No1 Protein SKU in the segment with a 31% volume share of the growing protein cereal market[1].

Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge registration is now open.

Ticket and event information: VIRGINSPORT.COM/YOUTH

The virtual Weetabix Protein Youth Challenge is part of Weetabix Protein's partnership with Virgin Sport, to help families and children get off to a strong start and power their way through their running challenge. Entry is free of charge. Up to 2,000 participants will receive an exclusive Weetabix Protein ASICS finisher t-shirt and a medal. Registration for all participants must be completed by a parent or guardian.

