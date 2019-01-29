The Assistance Fund : Opens New Assistance Program for Pulmonary Hypertension Medication Copays

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance
foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical
out-of-pocket costs, today announced the opening of a new Copay
Assistance Program for Pulmonary Hypertension. The program provides
eligible patients with financial assistance for copayments for
FDA-approved medications related to their condition.
Individuals with Pulmonary Hypertension have increased pressure in the
arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs. Pulmonary
Hypertension may cause shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain and
fatigue. In more advanced cases, individuals may have to limit physical
activity and can even experience heart failure.1
There is currently no cure for Pulmonary Hypertension, but treatments
can provide relief and slow the progression of the disease. Treatment
plans may include medications and medical procedures in combination with
lifestyle changes to help control symptoms.1
“Pulmonary Hypertension can cause significant impairments to an
individual’s quality of life as they may be prevented from engaging in
physical activities,” said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The
Assistance Fund. “At the Assistance Fund, we know that getting the best
possible treatment for Pulmonary Hypertension is absolutely key, but
high copays can make recommended treatments prohibitively costly to the
patient. It’s our goal to help all individuals access the treatments
they need no matter their ability to pay.”
To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support from The
Assistance Fund, individuals should visit tafcares.org or
call (855) 649-8623 to speak with a patient advocate.
A list of all the programs available at The Assistance Fund can be found
on the website tafcares.org.
About The Assistance Fund
The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance
foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical
out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their
copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses.
The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 50 programs – each of
which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease.
Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than
78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay
healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The
Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.
