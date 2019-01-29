Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Assistance Fund : Opens New Assistance Program for Pulmonary Hypertension Medication Copays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 09:41am EST

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the opening of a new Copay Assistance Program for Pulmonary Hypertension. The program provides eligible patients with financial assistance for copayments for FDA-approved medications related to their condition.

Individuals with Pulmonary Hypertension have increased pressure in the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs. Pulmonary Hypertension may cause shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain and fatigue. In more advanced cases, individuals may have to limit physical activity and can even experience heart failure.1

There is currently no cure for Pulmonary Hypertension, but treatments can provide relief and slow the progression of the disease. Treatment plans may include medications and medical procedures in combination with lifestyle changes to help control symptoms.1

“Pulmonary Hypertension can cause significant impairments to an individual’s quality of life as they may be prevented from engaging in physical activities,” said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. “At the Assistance Fund, we know that getting the best possible treatment for Pulmonary Hypertension is absolutely key, but high copays can make recommended treatments prohibitively costly to the patient. It’s our goal to help all individuals access the treatments they need no matter their ability to pay.”

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support from The Assistance Fund, individuals should visit tafcares.org or call (855) 649-8623 to speak with a patient advocate.

A list of all the programs available at The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 50 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

References

1. “Pulmonary Hypertension.” National Institutes of Health, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Retrieved from: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/pulmonary-hypertension.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aGlobal Laboratory Automation Systems Market 2019-2023| Increased Vaccine Production to Drive Growth| Technavio
BU
10:03aQTBREASTHEALTH : 's Breast Imaging Center Brings Radiation-Free QTscan Technology to Grand Rapids Region
BU
10:03aArch Insurance Names Eric Boquist EVP, Retail Energy
BU
10:03aWATERS : New Ion-Exchange Columns and Consumables Bring Flexibility, Reproducibility and Resolution to mAb Analysis
BU
10:02aGLOBALREACH BI APPOINTS VP BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT : Jason Moore
BU
10:02aCONVEY : Reports Record Revenue for Delivery Experience Management Solutions in 2018
BU
10:02aVERISK ANALYTICS : to Announce Fiscal Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results on February 19, 2019
AQ
10:02aVIRTUALHEALTH :  Clinical Expert to Speak on Improving Care Transitions at Medicaid Innovations Forum
BU
10:02aRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Announces Investor Web Conference
AQ
10:02aULTIMATE SOFTWARE : Forbes Names Ultimate Software to America's Best Employers for Diversity 2019 List
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.