The Assistance Fund : Opens New Assistance Program for Pulmonary Hypertension Medication Copays

The Assistance Fund, an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs, today announced the opening of a new Copay Assistance Program for Pulmonary Hypertension. The program provides eligible patients with financial assistance for copayments for FDA-approved medications related to their condition.

Individuals with Pulmonary Hypertension have increased pressure in the arteries that carry blood from the heart to the lungs. Pulmonary Hypertension may cause shortness of breath, tiredness, chest pain and fatigue. In more advanced cases, individuals may have to limit physical activity and can even experience heart failure.1

There is currently no cure for Pulmonary Hypertension, but treatments can provide relief and slow the progression of the disease. Treatment plans may include medications and medical procedures in combination with lifestyle changes to help control symptoms.1

“Pulmonary Hypertension can cause significant impairments to an individual’s quality of life as they may be prevented from engaging in physical activities,” said Mark P. McGreevy, President and CEO of The Assistance Fund. “At the Assistance Fund, we know that getting the best possible treatment for Pulmonary Hypertension is absolutely key, but high copays can make recommended treatments prohibitively costly to the patient. It’s our goal to help all individuals access the treatments they need no matter their ability to pay.”

To learn more or determine eligibility for financial support from The Assistance Fund, individuals should visit tafcares.org or call (855) 649-8623 to speak with a patient advocate.

A list of all the programs available at The Assistance Fund can be found on the website tafcares.org.

About The Assistance Fund

The Assistance Fund is an independent charitable patient assistance foundation that helps patients and families facing high medical out-of-pocket costs by providing financial assistance for their copayments, coinsurance, deductibles and other health-related expenses. The Assistance Fund currently manages more than 50 programs – each of which covers the FDA-approved medications that treat a specific disease. Since its founding in 2009, The Assistance Fund has helped more than 78,000 adults and children access the medicines they need to stay healthy or manage a chronic condition. To learn more about The Assistance Fund, or for information on how to donate, please visit tafcares.org.

References

1. “Pulmonary Hypertension.” National Institutes of Health, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. Retrieved from: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/pulmonary-hypertension.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005576/en/