The Association for Passive Optical LAN Announces 2018 APOLAN Award Winners

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BICSI Winter Conference 2019 booth #534 -- The Association for Passive Optical LAN ( APOLAN ), the non-profit organization driving both education and adoption for Passive Optical Local Area Networks (POL), today announced the winners of the 2018 APOLAN Awards . The awards recognize member companies that have embraced the Association’s mission to educate, advocate and promote POL. Honorees were recognized at the APOLAN annual member meeting awards ceremony today at the BICSI 2019 Winter Conference & Exhibition .



“Now in its third year, the APOLAN Member Awards recognizes APOLAN companies that have had a widespread impact on the adoption of POL technology over the past year,” said Paul Mills, APOLAN Chairman and Director of Sales North America at Excel Networking . “This year’s honorees exemplify the innovation and expertise needed to deliver the technical and business advantages of this technology, while playing an instrumental role in increasing the global adoption of POL."

THE INNOVATION AWARD: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have promoted innovative POL advancements to meet industry technical challenges.

APOLAN Innovation Platinum Winner:

Qypsys , with supporting member company Corning , for the Frost Tower: Converged POL & DAS design and development



Frost Tower is 25 story building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas that has 230,000 square feet of Class A office space and 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Qypsys was selected to assist in the design and deployment of a complete, converged powered fiber infrastructure to support POL and a Carrier Distributed Access System. This project represents one of the earliest examples of the application of these technologies to a multi-tenant environment, aimed to be the default standard for how developers plan their buildings' technologies.





with supporting member company , for the Frost Tower: Converged POL & DAS design and development Frost Tower is 25 story building in downtown Fort Worth, Texas that has 230,000 square feet of Class A office space and 7,000 square feet of ground-floor retail. Qypsys was selected to assist in the design and deployment of a complete, converged powered fiber infrastructure to support POL and a Carrier Distributed Access System. This project represents one of the earliest examples of the application of these technologies to a multi-tenant environment, aimed to be the default standard for how developers plan their buildings' technologies. APOLAN Innovation Gold Winner:

VT Group , with supporting member companies Tellabs and Corning , for the Design/Build of IT Infrastructure for U.S. Maritime Administration’s State Maritime Academies Training Ships



VT Group designed an IT / Passive Optical LAN (POL) design for the Maritime Administration’s (MARAD) National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV). MARAD’s current training and response fleet was developed in the 1960’s and the need to construct state of the art vessels is critical to the continuing mission and success of MARAD. The NSMV Ship, when constructed, will provide training for maritime sailors and provide critical support for coastal national disasters and humanitarian efforts. The upgraded IT transforms the State Maritime Academies trainings ships’ systems to be interconnected, scalable and aligned to handle today’s demand and future technology needs.

THE PROMOTION AWARD: Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented promotion initiatives to contribute to the awareness of POL and its benefits.

APOLAN Promotion Platinum Winner :

CallisonRTKL , with supporting company Dasan Zhone Solutions , for the Large Non-Profit Headquarters POL installation



The installation of POL at a large non-profit Headquarters in Washington, D.C. demonstrates a full convergence of connected technologies in an enterprise network setting. With over 38 million members and the two largest-circulation publications in the U.S., this non-profit is a household name in the U.S. The installation of POL at their headquarters can be referenced as a model installation for the technology industry to demonstrate that POL can meet the needs of the latest connectivity innovations and provide significant cost savings at the same time.





: , with supporting company , for the Large Non-Profit Headquarters POL installation The installation of POL at a large non-profit Headquarters in Washington, D.C. demonstrates a full convergence of connected technologies in an enterprise network setting. With over 38 million members and the two largest-circulation publications in the U.S., this non-profit is a household name in the U.S. The installation of POL at their headquarters can be referenced as a model installation for the technology industry to demonstrate that POL can meet the needs of the latest connectivity innovations and provide significant cost savings at the same time. APOLAN Promotion Gold Winner:

Alpha Technologies , with supporting member company Noovis , for the Powering POL Learning Lab



Alpha and Noovis collaborated to create a full power system learning lab for both outdoor and indoor PON. Various powering techniques are displayed including ±190Vdc power for NEC Class 1 circuits and outside applications, as well as current-limited 57Vdc power for NEC Class 2 circuits used for indoor POL power. The training facility provides hands on access to commercial and defense end users, as well as engineering firms. Alpha has already begun training potential customers and end users on how power affects POL.

THE EDUCATION AWARD : Recognizes APOLAN member companies that have implemented learning initiatives to contribute to the education of POL and its benefits.

APOLAN Education Platinum Winner:

Solara Technical Sales , with supporting member company Qypsys , for “Powering Options for Passive Optical LAN”



There are several ways to power POL. The Solara Technical Sales course explores the inherent issues with utility power at the building entrance, the need for on-site energy storage, and the various power options for POL systems. The course is a BICSI-approved two-credit course that is provided across the country for design engineers. As a result of this course, Solara has helped get PON designed into many new buildings, sports stadiums and college campuses.



APOLAN Education Gold Winner:

CallisonRTKL and ITConnect for “BICSI Conference Training: Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN”



The Fundamentals of Passive Optical LAN (POL) training at the BICSI conferences continue to represent a progression of the technology into the mainstream. The course addresses all aspects of the technology. With 30 to 80 attendees per session, it provides consultants, installers and designers with the information they need to recommend and design POL solutions for end users. It is the only formal conference training offered to support the industry in design, installation and integration of POL.

For more information about POL, the Association or the APOLAN Awards, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org .

About The Association for Passive Optical LAN (APOLAN)

The Association for Passive Optical LAN is a non-profit organization that is driving adoption and educating the market about the technical and economic advantages of passive optical LAN technology. Through its membership, which is comprised of manufacturers, distributors, integrators and consulting companies actively involved in the marketplace, the Association hopes to help designers, engineers, architects, building owners, CIOs and IT departments implement and successfully use passive optical LAN. For more information, visit http://www.apolanglobal.org/