Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

The Attraction of COLMO Mantle Lava Refrigerator in IFA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2019 | 09:52pm EDT

IFA was successfully held in Berlin. COLMO Refrigerator held an international designer cross-border forum during the show and released the world's first mantle lava refrigerator. The panel is creatively made of rock which is derived from the perfect combination of natural beauty and home environment. It has become one of the highlights of many refrigerator brands participating in the exhibition with internationally renowned designers from Germany, China and Italy. The application of innovative materials has been highly affirmed in succession. Innovation is not only the innovation of materials, but also the innovation of design trends. COLMO refrigerator shows the design trend of returning to nature and simplifying complexity. It is not only the change of product appearance, but also the humanistic value of product transmission.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190908005062/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

The real meaning of innovation lies in serving people better, making it easier to use, making life more comfortable and making every design available to people. The newly released COLMO refrigerator is equipped with the intelligent fresh-keeping function of total food, making every food fresh, healthy and original.

What a surprise. During the meeting, representatives of the German Embassy and the German Agricultural Association were also invited as authoritative guests for the COLMO refrigerator. They had a live experience of the COLMO refrigerator and gave a high evaluation. The COLMO refrigerator mantle lava panel will become a popular design trend and a new product highly anticipated and influenced by high-end home appliance brands.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:10pAXON Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 Investing In Axon Enterprise, Inc. To Contact The Firm
NE
10:08pALT RESOURCES LTD (ASX : ARS) Mt Ida and Bottle Creek Gold Projects Exploration Update
AQ
10:07pCOSMO ENERGY : Japan's Cosmo Oil starts building IMO-compliant fuel stocks at Chiba
RE
10:07pBASS OIL : Drilling Bunian-5 for Major Production Boost
PU
10:05pIVANHOE MINES : Kakula Underground Mine Development Has Reached the Edge of the High-Grade Ore as Mining Advances Toward Zones in Excess of 8% Copper
EQ
10:05pIVANHOE MINES : Kakula Underground Mine Development Has Reached the Edge of the High-Grade Ore as Mining Advances Toward Zones in Excess of 8% Copper
NE
10:01pS&P GLOBAL : Releases Special Report, #ChangePays in Energy, Showcasing Women's Representation in Global Energy Sector
PR
09:58pNissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
RE
09:57pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the Janney Healthcare Conference in New York
PU
09:52pMITHRIL RESOURCES : New exploration partner to drive nickel and gold search at Lignum Dam 09 September 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD : Nissan to discuss Saikawa successors at meeting on Monday
2Nissan's Saikawa says he wants to 'pass the baton' as soon as possible - Nikkei
3Ferrari to lift lid on new F8 Spider to maintain fast track growth
4LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : Britain at risk of losing leading edge in maritime services
5Oil rises as Saudi Arabia signals OPEC cuts to continue under new energy minister

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group